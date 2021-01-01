Creative Directors in Santa Monica, CA for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Santa Monica, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Pro

Los Angeles, CA $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Art Director: Designer, illustrator and comic book connoisseur. From brand identity design to illustration...I just want to make cool stuff with cool people.

Work History

  • Art Director @ NAS Insurance Services, LLC

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Art Institute of Los Angeles

    Associate Degree

    1999

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity development
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • uidesign
  • visual development
Message
Rovane Durso

Rovane Durso

Pro

Los Angeles, CA $150-170k (USD)

Message

About Rovane Durso

Los Angeles based designer.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Durso Design

    1998 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Pasadena Art Center

    Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphics

    1996

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ios design
  • iphone design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Josh Warren

Josh Warren

Pro

Los Angeles, CA $130-140k (USD)

Message

About Josh Warren

Design Director/ Brand Designer/ Illustrator/ Iconographer. Available for freelance work.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Avinew

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • CSU Fresno

    B.A Graphic Design

    2010

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • sketch
  • typography
  • ui
Message
Tyler Pate

Tyler Pate

Pro

Los Angeles, CA $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Tyler Pate

Developing branding, illustrative, web and creative solutions for brands and people.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Blue Ion

    2014 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Francis Marion University

    Visual Communications

    2014

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • marketing collateral
  • photography
  • product design
  • typography
Message