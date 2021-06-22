Crafter Digital

  1. CRM Landing Page UI Kit landing page cms crm dashboard app design minimalist website exploration sketch ui kit branding
    View CRM Landing Page UI Kit
    CRM Landing Page UI Kit
  2. Mobile app for Video Conferencing webinar zoom videocall call sound microphone conference sketch clean mobile app meeting video
    Shot Link
    View Mobile app for Video Conferencing
    Mobile app for Video Conferencing
  3. Oxymeter mobile app - Measurement screen health oxymeter oxymeter ui clean sketch mobile app
    View Oxymeter mobile app - Measurement screen
    Oxymeter mobile app - Measurement screen
  4. Food Delivery - Exploration ux branding ui kit mobile exploration sketch minimalist design app ui
    View Food Delivery - Exploration
    Food Delivery - Exploration
  5. Dashboard - Smart Home graphic lamps clean desktopapp desktop webapp dahsboard smarttv smart airconditioner temperature homedevice transparent smarthome sketch
    View Dashboard - Smart Home
    Dashboard - Smart Home
  6. Experiments mobile app learning app learning learn illustration mobile app
    View Experiments mobile app
    Experiments mobile app
  7. Exploration - Project Management minimalist design tab manager task management project web website exploration sketch minimalist design app ui
    View Exploration - Project Management
    Exploration - Project Management
  8. Course Mobile APP app sketch clean ui illustration course learning app mobile app
    View Course Mobile APP
    Course Mobile APP
  9. Plant Shop - ecommerce landing page web design ecommerce plant website
    Shot Link
    View Plant Shop - ecommerce landing page
    Plant Shop - ecommerce landing page
  10. Dashboard - Cloud File Manager dashboard ui kit ux illustration cloud app application website cloud business clean sketch
    View Dashboard - Cloud File Manager
    Dashboard - Cloud File Manager
  11. Healthy app landing page download website consultant mobile ui sketch illustration mobile app landing page doctor healthy
    View Healthy app landing page
    Healthy app landing page
  12. Smart Home - Skeuomorphism UI Design control panel controller home smart skeuomorphism smart home sketch mobile design app ui exploration
    View Smart Home - Skeuomorphism UI Design
    Smart Home - Skeuomorphism UI Design
  13. Finance mobile app - Skeuomorphism UI Design account transaction tax income expense ux ios sketch skeuomorphism 3d clean credit card card money business finance mobile app
    View Finance mobile app - Skeuomorphism UI Design
    Finance mobile app - Skeuomorphism UI Design
  14. Dashboard web app for website analytics web app analitycs dashboad clean sketch illustration
    View Dashboard web app for website analytics
    Dashboard web app for website analytics
  15. Marketplace mobile app - Figma freebies - food ui mobile app search transaction buy illustration figmadesign sale market free marketplace figma freebies
    Shot Link
    View Marketplace mobile app - Figma freebies -
    Marketplace mobile app - Figma freebies -
  16. Medicine Category - SeHealty UI KIT - health app healthcare doctor health
    Shot Link
    View Medicine Category - SeHealty UI KIT -
    Medicine Category - SeHealty UI KIT -
  17. Schedule Calendar address house home blue clean website business card tags location apartment real estate ui kit time business web app calendar schedule appointment mobile app
    View Schedule Calendar
    Schedule Calendar
  18. Medica - Health Care UI Kit chat healthcare health appointment hospital consultation medicine medical doctor ui kit mobile illustration exploration sketch minimalist design app ui
    View Medica - Health Care UI Kit
    Medica - Health Care UI Kit
  19. Employees shot - CRM UI Kit department attendance employee crm crm portal web ui kit website sketch minimalist design app ui
    View Employees shot - CRM UI Kit
    Employees shot - CRM UI Kit
  20. Exercise screen - Fitness App - sketch ui fitness center sport app sport healthy health fitness app fitness ux ui kit mobile app
    Shot Link
    View Exercise screen - Fitness App -
    Exercise screen - Fitness App -
  21. Project Shot - CRM UI KIT - crm software taskboard list task done review in progress to do app creative upload activity website management project manager webapp dashboard project branding crm business
    View Project Shot - CRM UI KIT -
    Project Shot - CRM UI KIT -
  22. Finech UI KIT ui ux ui kit design mobile app e-finance ui kit sketch expand payment indonesian finance app business fintech finance
    View Finech UI KIT
    Finech UI KIT
  23. CRM Dashboard UI KIT dashboard ui dashboad fintech web app ux ui finance business
    Shot Link
    View CRM Dashboard UI KIT
    CRM Dashboard UI KIT
  24. Wallet screen - part of Fintech UI KIT - indonesia bandung branding design finance app ux ui orange fintech finance business app
    View Wallet screen - part of Fintech UI KIT -
    Wallet screen - part of Fintech UI KIT -
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Crafter Digital