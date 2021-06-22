CRM Landing Page UI Kit

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi dribbblers 🏀!
This is a CRM Landing Page of the UI kits we made previously. Explaining more about the feature and UI pages we created for the UI Kit.
Please don’t forget to like and comment or sent a feedback for this shot, thank you🙌
See ya!
