Jajang Irawan
Crafter Digital

Oxymeter mobile app - Measurement screen

Jajang Irawan
Crafter Digital
Jajang Irawan for Crafter Digital
Hire Us
  • Save
Oxymeter mobile app - Measurement screen health oxymeter oxymeter ui clean sketch mobile app
Download color palette

Hi dribbble 😃 ...

create a visual design to check your blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and pulse rate

- In collaboration with @ahmadmaulana05
Let me know what you think. 😊

Thanks. 👋🏻
===================================

Available for Freelance Work --> Work together :) 👨🏻‍💻

- Web : Personal website
- Email : izzi.bdg@gmail.com
- Instagram : Instagram profile
- Skype : jajang.izzi

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Crafter Digital
Crafter Digital
Provide awesome service for you.
Hire Us

More by Crafter Digital

View profile
    • Like