Hire brand & graphic designers in Tashkent

Viewing 11 out of 39 brand & graphic designers in Tashkent available for hire

  • Slava | slixel

    Slava | slixel

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    proGAMERS - High quality a well thought out GAME SOLUTION pro animation gamers computer site ux ui photoshop web uiux webdesign design website freelance webdesigner slixel figma
    proGAMERS - High quality a well thought out GAME SOLUTION computer gamers site pro gamer web uiux webdesign photoshop website ux ui freelance webdesigner slixel figma
    Transport company STR, worldwide transportation animation transportation worldwide container truck creative site uiux webdesign website ux ui freelance webdesigner slixel figma
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • RedFox

    RedFox

    Uzbekistan, Tashkent

    Smartbook | Brand guidelines design branding design typography identity brand design brand guidelines motion guideline brand identity logo design branding logo
    Avione | App design ux design ui animation app design app
    Stroyset | Logo design buildings house logo home logo shop logo building logo building logotype brand logo design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Jamshid Tashpulatov

    Jamshid Tashpulatov

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Ecommerce product card variants light sale shop product card ecommerce
    Ecommerce app order cart minimalistic light shop mobile ecommerce app
    Furniture Shop - Product Page concept product furniture shop ecommerce
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Ilhombek Dadajonov

    Ilhombek Dadajonov

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Hello Dribbble minimal web icon ui design vector illustration logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Fakhriddin Olimov

    Fakhriddin Olimov

    Uzbekistan, Tashkent

    Rent Equipment branding icon vector design dribbble shot ux ui hello heavy equipment heavy rent
    Food Delivery App #4 animation hello shot typography icon branding delivery app dribbble design illustration logo
    Food Delivery App #3 app design apple ux ui shot food illustration food app dribbble delivery app
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Farrukh Murodov

    Farrukh Murodov

    Tashkent

    Poster 093: X Posters : Fighting with inner devils scifi interstellar c4d everyday adobe photoshop cinema4d blue space astronaut gradient poster art projectparadigma posterdesign poster
    Poster 094: X Posters : Looking for new home gradient photoshop portfolio adobe projectparadigma poster art posterdesign abstract poster
    Poster 096: X Posters : Searching for singularity poster art bright astronaut space projectparadigma posterdesign pattern design color abstract cinema4d gradient poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Bakhtiyor Akhmedov

    Bakhtiyor Akhmedov

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Real Estate rent and sell app ui
    Agriculture consulting and tutorials app mobile app ui
    Mobile gift package maker app UI app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Aleksey

    Aleksey

    Tashkent

    Portfolio website design Klara Mann figma creative webdesign design portfolio website graphicdesign ux ui
    Online store of clothes figma creative design designer graphicdesign uxui ui webdesign website store
    lighting website design figma design lighting creative designer ux ui graphicdesign webdesig website web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Lex

    Lex

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Bottle flip flip bottle illustration animation after effects
    Phone Easy iso isometric illustration phone flat isometric illustration
    Cat plants vector illustraion after effects animation table cat
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Muhammad Karimov

    Muhammad Karimov

    Toshkent, Uzbekistan

    Incomfort designer furniture interior poster creative social media design design
    Social media poster for Illustros channel photomanipulation designer learn xd illustrator creative photoshop design social media design smm
    bliss designer photoshop orange juice poster design orange poster social media design juice design socialmedia
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Believer_1331

    Believer_1331

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Bella Italia Delivery app delivery app restaurant food details home screen mobile app mobile ux ui illustrator illustration art minimal design
    Bella Italia Delivery App verification registration home page menu onboarding service app restaurant delivery food mobile app mobile ux vector ui branding illustrator illustration minimal design
    Custom mug photoshop graphic design vector logo illustrator art illustration minimal branding design mug
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

