Hire designers in Uzbekistan

Viewing 11 out of 65 designers in Uzbekistan available for hire

  • Andrey Davlikanov

    Andrey Davlikanov

    Uzbekistan

    Adobe Acrobat Icon logo acrobat adobe skeuomorphism neumorphism macos ios icon big sur apple 3d
    Safari Icon pointer compass browser 3d safari skeuomorphism neomorphism big sur macos apple icon ios
    TestFlight Icon airscrew propeller neomorphism skeuomorphism ios big sur icon testflight apple 3d
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Damir Daminov

    Damir Daminov

    Uzbekistan

    Joker — story single page clean story film joker movie website ux ui design black interface web promo minimalism
    Joker — mobile adaptive design mobile single page interaction film joker movie typography website ux ui design black interface web promo minimalism
    Joker — cast cast single page clean design joker movie interaction fullscreen film website ux ui design black interface web promo minimalism
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Slava | slixel

    Slava | slixel

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    proGAMERS - High quality a well thought out GAME SOLUTION pro animation gamers computer site ux ui photoshop web uiux webdesign design website freelance webdesigner slixel figma
    proGAMERS - High quality a well thought out GAME SOLUTION computer gamers site pro gamer web uiux webdesign photoshop website ux ui freelance webdesigner slixel figma
    Transport company STR, worldwide transportation animation transportation worldwide container truck creative site uiux webdesign website ux ui freelance webdesigner slixel figma
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Creative Uzbek

    Creative Uzbek

    Uzbekistan

    Web Design Concept — Construction Company real state branding landing page ui web typography ux design building
    Villaggio | Cottage Villas house home hills appartment illustration minimal onepage landing page app typography web ux design
    Light Muslim Apps animation icon minimal app design ux web ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jamshid Tashpulatov

    Jamshid Tashpulatov

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Ecommerce product card variants light sale shop product card ecommerce
    Ecommerce app order cart minimalistic light shop mobile ecommerce app
    Furniture Shop - Product Page concept product furniture shop ecommerce
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Alex Ivanov

    Alex Ivanov

    Uzbekistan

    HALO INFINITE CONCEPT concept microsite promo console game chief master series xboxone xbox microsoft halo website design ux ui
    Food Delivery App Concept order reserve reservation hamburger cake delivery app food delivery food fast food menu fast food pizza box pizza restaurant app design ux ui
    Become a DJ Fem Edition 2020 landing design music art musician dj dee jay music landing page blue landing website abstract design ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • RedFox

    RedFox

    Uzbekistan, Tashkent

    Smartbook | Brand guidelines design branding design typography identity brand design brand guidelines motion guideline brand identity logo design branding logo
    Avione | App design ux design ui animation app design app
    Stroyset | Logo design buildings house logo home logo shop logo building logo building logotype brand logo design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Unlockit

    Unlockit

    Uzbekistan

    Lovereel - Logo Animation fun animation
    Dribbble Invitation dribbble invitation
    Digital Crayon blue digital logo animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Jamshid Kholikulov

    Jamshid Kholikulov

    Uzbekistan

    Tanga - Mark Construction logo mark app logotype logo design colors branding design branding mark construction mark logos logo
    Logo Concept Algorizm ai logo design logo
    Project Juru Energy ux ui uiux ux design website web design renewable energy bioenergy energy user experience user interface
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Fakhriddin Olimov

    Fakhriddin Olimov

    Uzbekistan, Tashkent

    Rent Equipment branding icon vector design dribbble shot ux ui hello heavy equipment heavy rent
    Food Delivery App #4 animation hello shot typography icon branding delivery app dribbble design illustration logo
    Food Delivery App #3 app design apple ux ui shot food illustration food app dribbble delivery app
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lex

    Lex

    Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Bottle flip flip bottle illustration animation after effects
    Phone Easy iso isometric illustration phone flat isometric illustration
    Cat plants vector illustraion after effects animation table cat
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

