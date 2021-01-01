Brand & Graphic Designers in Tulsa, OK for hire

About Russell Wadlin

Brand Design born from a passion for riding bikes and having fun.

I help people clarify their branding and marketing to authentically build trusted brands. No art school elitism. No pretentious jargon. No bullshit.

I began my design career by ignoring it and riding bikes. Technically, I was a graphic designer. Really, I was a BMXer. When I finally considered it, I quickly realized that a lot of design is just shallow visuals with no authentic purpose. Pointless bullshit. So I poured my dedication and passion for riding into creating processes to understand and overcome the obstacles businesses face. To help them market themselves with an authentic narrative. So badass companies can live their story instead of telling it.​​​​​​​ I became obsessed with Brand.