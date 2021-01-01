Brand & Graphic Designers in Tulsa, OK for hire
Russell Wadlin
Tulsa, OK
About Russell Wadlin
Brand Design born from a passion for riding bikes and having fun.
I help people clarify their branding and marketing to authentically build trusted brands. No art school elitism. No pretentious jargon. No bullshit.
I began my design career by ignoring it and riding bikes. Technically, I was a graphic designer. Really, I was a BMXer. When I finally considered it, I quickly realized that a lot of design is just shallow visuals with no authentic purpose. Pointless bullshit. So I poured my dedication and passion for riding into creating processes to understand and overcome the obstacles businesses face. To help them market themselves with an authentic narrative. So badass companies can live their story instead of telling it. I became obsessed with Brand.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
Jordan Hunter
Tulsa, Oklahoma • $80-90k (USD)
About Jordan Hunter
Freelance product designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Freelance
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Career Foundry
UI Design
2017
Skills
Kevan GerdesPro
Tulsa, Oklahoma • $80-90k (USD)
About Kevan Gerdes
This is the studio of Kevan Gerdes. No matter your industry I can help your business succeed. What makes your product stand out the most? Design. Great design in products, marketing, logos, packaging and interactive experiences can take your company to the next level. I love working with brands that want to stand out and make waves. I am your typical designer who is obsessed with type, texture and technology. I excel in marrying strategy and design to solve real business problems. If you’re ready to take on the challenge let’s talk.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Cosby Harrison Marketing
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
