Brand & Graphic Designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire

Olga

Olga

Russia, Saint-Petersburg $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Designer @ Insane Growth

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Saint Petersburg State University industrial technology and design

    Graphic design

    2011

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • corporate brand identity
  • corporate branding
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • icongraphy
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • lettering
  • logo
Anton Borzenkov

Anton Borzenkov

Saint Petersburg, Russia $60-70k (USD)

About Anton Borzenkov

Analytical design for the sake of numbers contradicts the true goal of design—which is to unite people, inspire, and help them communicate more efficiently.

Work History

  • Product designer @ ATOL Sigma

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • Motion Design
  • analysis
  • art direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Roman К. / logo & branding

Roman К. / logo & branding

Saint-Petersburg

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • brand guidelines
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • identity development
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • logotype design
  • monogram design
  • stationery
  • symbol design
  • wordmark design
Anastacia Trapeznikova

Anastacia Trapeznikova

Saint Petersburg $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology

    Bachelor

    2011

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • illustration
  • isometric icons
  • logo
  • tilda
  • web desgin
