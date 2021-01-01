Brand & Graphic Designers in Providence, RI for hire
Ivan Manolov
Providence, RI • $110-120k (USD)
About Ivan Manolov
I design all things digital, tons of print and branding too, not to mention illustration and lettering.
Work History
-
Designer @ Mojotech
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Technical University Varna
Bachlors Degree
2009
Skills
- brand identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- lettering
- typography
- ux
Erik WeikertPro
Boston, MA • $130-140k (USD)
Work History
-
Associate Creative Director @ Pilot
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Fitchburg State College
B.A. Communications Media
2010
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- packaging
- typography
- ui
- web design
Rachel Wright
Boston, MA • $110-120k (USD)
About Rachel Wright
Running on pizza, coffee & toaster strudel.
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ DraftKings
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- visual design
Madeleine McMichaelPro
Boston
About Madeleine McMichael
☻ Design
✿ Illustration
☻ Message me with freelance requests.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- typography
- ui