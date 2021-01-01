Brand & Graphic Designers in Dominican Republic for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Dominican Republic on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rafael MedinaPro
Santo Domingo, DR
About Rafael Medina
Product Designer - Frontend Dev - Illustrator
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Victor Rosario
Dominican Republic
About Victor Rosario
Hey!
I'm a graphic designer from Dominican Republic.
Here just to show my passion for communicate in all the ways I can do it.
Work History
-
Senior Visual Designer @ Phnx Studio
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
ITLA
Multimedia
2014
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- lettering
- logo
- photo manipulation
- print design
- typography
- ui
- ux
Melvyn Paulino
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic • $80-90k (USD)
About Melvyn Paulino
Pro designer, expert in typography, color, layout, visual communication, and UX. I have worked in the editorial world as to the advertising world for a decade.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- book cover
- book design
- book layout
- editorial design
- flyer design
- graphic design
- layout
- logo and brand design
- logo desing
- magazine layout
LisaPro
Santo Domingo • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- character design
- flat design
- game artist
- illustration
- mobile games