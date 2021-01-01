Brand & Graphic Designers in Boise, ID for hire

Corey Mines

Boise, ID $130-140k (USD)

About Corey Mines

Senior Product Designer @ CNN.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • creative direction
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • marketing
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Thomas McGee

Boise, ID $90-100k (USD)

About Thomas McGee

Product designer and WordPress developer. Founder of Rightly & Co. and Notable Themes.

Work History

  • Founder @ Notable Themes

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • book design
  • front-end development
  • web design
  • woocommerce
  • wordpress
  • wordpress plugins
  • wordpress themes
Walter Gerald

Boise, ID

Work History

  • Principal Designer @ Wild Iris Press

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • University of South Carolina

    BS Advertising

    2010

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding identity
  • color theory
  • graphic design
  • graphic illustration
  • icon
  • illustration
  • layout
  • lettering
  • pen and ink
  • printmaking
  • typography
Franklin Studios

Boise, ID

About Franklin Studios

Franklin Studios is a Branding &
UX/UI Design studio based in Boise, Idaho.
We make brands look better 🌵

Work History

  • CEO @ Franklin Studios

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Olivet College

    BA in Graphic Design

    2017

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • packaging
  • print design
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • webflow
