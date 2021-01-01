Hire designers in Boise, ID

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 20 designers in Boise, ID available for hire

  • Corey Mines

    Corey Mines

    Boise, ID

    User Behavior branding interface ui visual illustration
    Business of the Cloud cloud data isometric vector illustration art illustrations visual design dailyui daily illustration
    Nightlife Locator - iOS Map web design daily visual visual design dark apple iphone x mobile night life map dailyui design ux interface daily ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Thomas McGee

    Thomas McGee

    Boise, ID

    The Chronicles of Narnia Book Series Design book cover design branding book cover design
    Thomas McGee Brand Identity typography vector branding illustration logo brand identity
    Notable Brand Identity typography vector branding illustration logo brand identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Walter Gerald

    Walter Gerald

    Boise, ID

    Defend Black Lives social justice justice equality black lives matter blm tshirt design tshirt serigraph graphic design illustration
    KHOL 10th Anniversary Logo
    Great Grey Gin serigraph screenprint label design graphic design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Franklin Studios

    Franklin Studios

    Boise, ID

    Pulse — Branding & UI/UX play music logo p logo p colorful branding colorful logo playful logo brand book brand guide xd xd prototype adobe xd logo inspiration logo trends branding music app ui trends ui ux ui app design
    32° — Branding & UI/UX shop page product page product view checkout adobe xd xd ecommerce app yeezy shoe app app design app inspiration ui inspiration ui trends ui screens ui interaction ui ux branding animation
    32° — Branding & UI/UX product view checkout yeezy app micro interaction interaction page loader prototying xd prototype xd ui xd animation adobe xd uiux ui animation ui interaction ui trends ui motion graphics animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Nicolas Perner

    Nicolas Perner

    Boise, Idaho

    Workouts for Days subscription workout mobile app jumprope jump rope typography branding ux ui
    FireFly Homepage Exploration headline typography trail path mountain home landing homepage branding ux ui
    Firefly Brand Draft typography vector sales mountain animation firefly logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Ventive

    Ventive

    Boise, ID

    Lyght Homepage Animation scroll animation motion graphics after effects animation after effects schedule concept contact testimonial features illustration animation landing page team homepage home software collaboration brand agency design
    ReaderZone Mobile Application inventive reading book reading app books illustration figma ui ux education app educational reading education agency design mobile app design mobile design mobile app uxui
    RealStaq Brand Guide branding and identity branding agency branding brand direction brand identity brand design brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Adam Esposito

    Adam Esposito

    Boise, Idaho

    Boise ID Graphic Design Services fourthdimension logodesign illustration boise boiselogodesign graphic design fourth dimension logo graphicdesign fourthdimensionlogo
    4DIMENSION LOGO DESIGNS boiselogodesign graphicdesign illustration logodesign mock-up fourth dimension logo fourthdimensionlogo
    Idaho Graphic Design Services by Fourth Dimension Logo graphic design fourthdimensionlogo adobe photoshop concept design branding fourthdimension illustrator mockup logo idaho
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Caleb Curtis

    Caleb Curtis

    Boise, ID

    WMDTech UX Mockup Preview interface app illustrator ui sketch design
    Poster Design - City of Trees vector minimal flat illustration illustrator design
    Monogram Logo Design flat minimal vector logo illustrator design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jay Miller

    Jay Miller

    Boise, Idaho

    Compass ui design
    White Light Coffee Bar
    Tandem Coffee Moto design branding logo typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Ben Bibikov

    Ben Bibikov

    Boise, ID

    Experimental sureal gears rings circles sureal gears
    Portion of the rebranding design rebranding shapes closeup rebrand branding
    BOSS pink boss brand identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Tim Plaster

    Tim Plaster

    Boise, Idaho

    Studio Photography photography dslr canon
    Graphic and Logo Design photoshop
    Print Design illustrator photoshop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.