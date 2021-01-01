Brand & Graphic Designers in Beijing, China for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Beijing, China on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Jeehom

beijing, china $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Beijing @ MetaApp

    2018 - 2021

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Hebei University

    Bachelor

    2013

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • user interfac
  • ux
  • web design
YueYue

Beijing $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • application
  • figma
  • logo
  • mobile
  • principle
  • sketch
  • ui desgin
  • ux
  • web design
wenduer

China,Beijing $<50k (USD)

About wenduer

WeChat：893375

Work History

  • UI/UX @ AT-Exercise rehabilitation

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • icon
  • motion
  • ui
  • ux
ihatter

Beijing

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • illustrator
  • ui
  • ux
