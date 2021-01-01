Hire motion graphics designers in Beijing

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 166 motion graphics designers in Beijing available for hire

  • Jeehom

    Jeehom

    beijing, china

    NFT Landing Page Website cryptocurrency ui crypto art bitcoin coins doge bold noise landing page gradient nft art nft crypto ethereum token gallery platform website web modern
    NFT Landing Page Website neon modern web platform gallery token ethereum crypto nft nft art gradient landing page noise bold doge coins bitcoin crypto art ui cryptocurrency
    Crypto Wallet Mobile chart wallet app tokens ethereum interface wallet crypto finance defi bitcoin design blockchain banking investment app ux card ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Moy Lee

    Moy Lee

    Beijing, China

    By the Window memory plant pomegranate tree afternoon childhood window house cat girl illustration
    My Childhood
    Friends-03 cartoon flower mouse elephant animal character illustration
    • Illustration
  • Yancy Min

    Yancy Min

    Beijing, China

    Dock for Love.Figma.Cool micro-interaction code logo dark hover cursor animation interaction ui group dock web design china figma.cool figma
    Love.Figma.Cool | Sponsor Page sponsor dark cards react.js gsap china figma.cool figma branding motion graphics 3d ui code animation web
    Love.Figma.Cool | Sponsor Page sponsor animation code gsap react.js three.js figma.cool branding 3d ui clear gray web design graphic design layout web figma
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ben

    Ben

    Beijing, China

    Digital asset trading platform — Components wallet tradition digitalart product design dashboad ethereum bitcoin agency dark mode component shadow course artworking branding account finance vector uiux design illustration
    Digital asset trading platform — Components illustration design uiux vector finance account branding artworking course shadow component dark mode agency bitcoin ethereum dashboad product design digitalart tradition wallet
    Digital asset trading platform - Collection wallet tradition digitalart product design dashboad ethereum bitcoin agency dark mode shadow course uiux branding account finance mobile ui artworking vector ux
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • ihatter

    ihatter

    Beijing

    icon practice app icon ui
    Real-time bus mini program ux illustration illustrator icon app design ui
    Daily Life illustration illustrator design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Frannnk

    Frannnk

    Beijing, China

    Drifting bottle order reward drifting bottle app color radesign rdd ui design
    Page radesign rdd blue web ui design
    Landing page web clean radesign rdd ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ivan

    Ivan

    Beijing China

    Motion animation
    Open A New Payment System design illustration
    car ui car ui
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • TabbyFashion

    TabbyFashion

    Beijing, China

    Digital banking design guidance design ios ux ui app
    WeChat applet: Japanese translation project applet design ux ui app
    2018 ux iphone ui app
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Summer

    Summer

    Beijing, China

    Pet app pet pet app banner ui branding illustration design
    Pet app 3 app pet illustration 设计 ui branding
    Pet app 2 app pet app ui branding
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ewane_Xu

    Ewane_Xu

    Beijing, China

    Welcome to olaa datingapp social app
    Olaa-Share life and love brand concise social app
    Olaa-Brand Vision logo brand colour young people dating social
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • 些特

    些特

    Peking

    Game Members gamer ui app discount card coupon vip game design card membership card member
    Game Application Personal Center personal center profile ux ui app
    Game Leaderboard first top list ranking rank billboard game app ui
    • UI / Visual Design

