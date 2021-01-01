Brand & Graphic Designers in Austin, TX for hire

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

Austin, Texas $150-170k (USD)

About Nathan Walker

Designing as All The Pretty Colors.
Art Director, Designer and Illustrator living in Austin, TX.

Work History

  • Lead Creative @ All The Pretty Colors

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
Jason Kirtley

Jason Kirtley

Austin, TX $130-140k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • creative direction
  • design direction
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Erik Binggeser

Erik Binggeser

Austin, TX $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • gifs
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • photography
  • riding bikes
Mike Casebolt

Mike Casebolt

Austin $130-140k (USD)

About Mike Casebolt

Brand Design Lead @mixpanel

Work History

  • Brand Design Lead @ Mixpanel

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Full Sail University

    Bachelor's in Art & Design

    2008

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • ui
  • web design
