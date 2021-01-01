Brand & Graphic Designers in Austin, TX for hire
Nathan WalkerPro
Austin, Texas • $150-170k (USD)
About Nathan Walker
Designing as All The Pretty Colors.
Art Director, Designer and Illustrator living in Austin, TX.
Work History
-
Lead Creative @ All The Pretty Colors
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- typography
Jason KirtleyPro
Austin, TX • $130-140k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- creative direction
- design direction
- mobile
- responsive design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Erik Binggeser
Austin, TX • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- gifs
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- photography
- riding bikes
Mike CaseboltPro
Austin • $130-140k (USD)
About Mike Casebolt
Brand Design Lead @mixpanel
Work History
-
Brand Design Lead @ Mixpanel
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
Full Sail University
Bachelor's in Art & Design
2008
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- icon
- illustration
- mobile
- ui
- web design