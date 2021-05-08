  1. Better icon usability branding designsystem iconpack icons set icondesign medium appicons userinterface ux ui system icons logo icons
    View Better icon usability
    Better icon usability
  2. Designing digital brand experiences • Medium article identity medium branding design digitalexperience branding
    View Designing digital brand experiences • Medium article
    Designing digital brand experiences • Medium article
  3. How to choose your design career path? • Medium article uiuxdesign uiux productdesign career medium
    View How to choose your design career path? • Medium article
    How to choose your design career path? • Medium article
  4. Lemons summer simple illustration lemonade texture vector art illustration lemons
    View Lemons
    Lemons
  5. brandit visual identity branding logo logotype minimal branding pattern visual identity texture studio brand typography letter
    View brandit visual identity
    brandit visual identity
  6. brandit visual identity wordmark typography symbol studio simple brand pattern minimal branding logotype logo business cards branding
    1
    View brandit visual identity
    brandit visual identity
  7. brandit logotype wordmark simple brand inspiration minimal branding typography logotype studio b logo web wordmark red black symbol icon
    1
    View brandit logotype wordmark
    brandit logotype wordmark
  8. Callculator webapp user experience ui ux user interface callcualtor webapp design voip services voip service provider visual interface web application web app
    View Callculator webapp
    Callculator webapp
  9. Callculator / Logo design styleguide brand identity branding logotype logo
    View Callculator / Logo design
    Callculator / Logo design
  10. Colibricall / Logo design telecommunications logotype bird logomark branding identity logo
    View Colibricall / Logo design
    Colibricall / Logo design
  11. Homeaway / Logo design person away home logo design
    View Homeaway / Logo design
    Homeaway / Logo design
  12. Ozzmium / Logo design geometry logotype logodesign type oz logo symbol branding
    View Ozzmium / Logo design
    Ozzmium / Logo design
  13. Simetria web design concept flat minimal webdesign ux ui products concept ecommerce furniture interior
    View Simetria web design concept
    Simetria web design concept
  14. Helly Hansen redesign concept typography redesign responsive minima minimal flat shop concept web design ux ui
    View Helly Hansen redesign concept
    Helly Hansen redesign concept
  15. Bang & Olufsen All Products minimal responsive flat ux ui ecommerce products concept bo
    View Bang & Olufsen All Products
    Bang & Olufsen All Products
  16. Skagen concept accessories watches scandinavian responsive interactive shop mobile ecommerce ux ui
    View Skagen
    Skagen
  17. Compound food icons watermelon cabbage blueberry food tomato sandwich flat outline linear illustration icons
    View Compound food icons
    Compound food icons
  18. Daily Use Icons calendar moleskine shirts tee smartphone vespa headphones coffee scissors chat bike watch
    View Daily Use Icons
    Daily Use Icons
  19. Retro Games icons bomb game boy tv pacman watch floppy cassette joystick games retro icons
    View Retro Games icons
    Retro Games icons
  20. Space Trip app ui ux nasa app interface flat animation gif
    Shot Link
    View Space Trip app
    Space Trip app
  21. Open / Close icon ui ux gif animation hamburger menu ios yellow open close
    Shot Link
    View Open / Close
    Open / Close
  22. Additional 40 ui / ux new icons set ui ux free clean icons psd ai svg
    View Additional 40 ui / ux new icons set
    Additional 40 ui / ux new icons set
  23. Free 40 Crispy Icons in PSD, AI & SVG ui ux free ios7 clean icons psd ai svg
    1
    View Free 40 Crispy Icons in PSD, AI & SVG
    Free 40 Crispy Icons in PSD, AI & SVG
Loading more…