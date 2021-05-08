Better icon usability

Icons are everywhere and they act for substantial importance in how users navigate on any website or app. The updates on system icons or app icons come pretty regularly and every move the big tech makes doesn’t go unnoticed.

.

A while back I wrote an article for UX Planet, where I discussed in detail icons’ usability and purpose. Some key points to remember:

⭐ Even big tech companies make mistakes.

⭐ Icons’ primary goal is clarity or in other words, communicating the concept quickly.

⭐ The meaning and purpose of icons are to visually express objects, actions, and ideas.

⭐ There are 4 quality criteria for icons: findability, recognitions, information scent, and attractiveness.