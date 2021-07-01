The importance of UX writing in product design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The UX design industry expanded dramatically and opened new possibilities, not just for designers, researchers and managers, but for the writers as well. In this context, written words today have more weight than ever before. Because of this reason, I decided to share my thoughts on UX Writing in Bootcamp publication.
Key points I discuss in the article:
✔ Tips on how UX writing improves product significantly
✔ Guidance to form a better brand image using written content
✔ Reasons why UX Writing is booming
✔ Ways in which UX Writing will complement your skillset