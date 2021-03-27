Armantas Zvirgzdas

How to choose your design career path? • Medium article

uiuxdesign uiux productdesign career medium
Hello Dribbblers!

Last week I published a new Medium article on UX Collective about developing a career as a product designer. 🥳This practical guide includes different models product designers can follow in their careers in tech industries.

Would appreciate hearing your thoughts.
👉 Check it out here: How to choose your design career path?

For more articles like these, check my website.

Posted on Mar 27, 2021
