Hire web designers in Tallinn

  • Alex Tsibulski

    Alex Tsibulski

    Tallinn, Estonia

    Charity platform builder Redesign charity logo desktop ux ui uxdn complex crm dashboard dashboad charity app platform charity product design
    Super busy UI dashboad product email client email realestate property management management information system management system management app management pms property crm complexity dashboard complex ui crowded complex
    Web security test app product management dashboard desktop firewall privacy web security security system security app security dashboad complex product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Zlatko Najdenovski

    Zlatko Najdenovski

    Tallinn, Estonia

    Project Proposal Template giveaway freebie file files pitch ui ux document documents freelance gig project creative creativity fixed price marketing gig freelance proposal sales project proposal
    Art Deco Logomark community office space coworking hostel hospitality hotel concierge lock door key visual identity brand identity brand design branding visual design icon symbol mark logomark logo
    Art Deco Mark symbol brand design graphic design security lock door key minimal coworking hospitality community hotel concierge historic art deco brand identity branding mark logomark logo
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Ilya Miskov

    Ilya Miskov

    Tallinn, Estonia

    Playlist Export Icon red minimal white ux ui interface redesign. redesign icon big sur
    File List Export Icon big sur icon design interface clean black minimal ux ui white
    Procreate Icon Exploration getcreativewithprocreate ios colorful minimal illustration icon design icon procreate
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Pavel Ivanov

    Pavel Ivanov

    Tallinn, Estonia

    Landing Page black construction composition grid layout paint cars typography
    Paw Logo testing api brand
    E-Bike bike ebike
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alesia Darsht

    Alesia Darsht

    Tallinn, Estonia

    Ø Planner page dashboard template dashboard app dashboard calendar figmadesign teamwork team management management app planner figma minimalist dark uiux simple minimal ios design clean ux ui
    Freebie iPhone 11 Pro Mockup - Sketch iphone 11 pro iphone 11 iphone minimal ios design ui ux clean sketch free sketch free mockup freebie
    Travel App Ø Fjords Guide. Discover Norwegian Fjords shadows book app discover minimalist uiux simple app ios minimal clean design sketch ui ux fjords norway travel guide travel app
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Aigar Sild

    Aigar Sild

    Tallinn, Estonia

    view illustration branding design mobile ux ui
    Screenshot 2020 11 20 at 11 24 39 web design icon logo branding illustration
    Parcel machine UI web design web design mobile ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nikita Abramenkov

    Nikita Abramenkov

    Tallinn, Estonia

    Procreate® App Icon getcreativewithprocreate procreate app icons applications app colorful spiral gradient stylus pencil apple dark creative yellow purple blue green orange big sur
    Rhunau Clarke Architects architect architecture architecture design webdesign landing minimal clean geometry drig navy brown portfolio projects showcase case study metrics testimonials modern blue
    Human Behavior Study flat clean modern icons ui dark ui future ui progress tabs panels creative record grid layout minimalist black dark webdesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tanel Kaarel Sepp

    Tanel Kaarel Sepp

    Tallinn

    Ready Player Me Hub avatars webdesign design metaverse interface design product design web 3d dashboard logo animation interaction ui
    Mobile app user profile design minimal aftereffects adobe xd ux interaction design interaction app design app ui mobile design ui design mobile app app transactions tickets card uiux mobile design animation ui
    CN dribbble vol1 user experience ux interface finland helsinki kiasma calculator loan fintech finance branding creative direction illustration design logo interaction webdesign web animation ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • UXDN SaaS

    UXDN SaaS

    tallinn

    Dark mode for YogaPlanner dashboard ui erp saas dark app crm dark ui dark mode dark theme night dark b2b backoffice appointment management
    Appointments for YogaPlanner saas uxdn ux ui erp crm dashboard design dashboard app ams b2b backoffice dashboard customers appointments appointment management
    Dashboard for YogaPlanner dashboard design backoffice erp b2b saas schedule infographics infographic dashboard app ams appointment management yoga customers crm uiux uxui ui ux dashboard ui dashboard
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jose Antonio Orellana

    Jose Antonio Orellana

    Tallinn, Estonia

    Courses Platform search engine student education search results learning platform learning lms courses search website web ux ui
    Fitness App Web Dashboard training app interface fitness app gym gym app sports app web platform web app platform web dashboard fitness sport app ux ui
    Wabadus Real Estate Pages identity websites brand design brand apartments web design houses real estate website design website web
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Farnood Foroudi

    Farnood Foroudi

    Tallinn, Estonia

    Book a Private Chef illustration explore profile intro app ui cook app concept app design
    Portfolio Design personal project case studies product design portfolio
    City Guide App ui search venues location app design
    • Product Design

