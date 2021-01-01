Web Designers in Jakarta, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Jakarta, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Afnizar Nur Ghifari

Afnizar Nur Ghifari

Pro

Jakarta, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

About Afnizar Nur Ghifari

I’m passionate about all areas of design and I believe in design as a better approach to solving human problem. My interests in design include product design, user interface design, user experience design, technological design, and interaction design.

More of what I do:
• Doing user research for better understanding of users and business needs.
• Designing visual interfaces and interactions.
• Helping build consistent visual design across platforms.
• Building design system to unites product teams around a common visual language.
• Prototyping ideas using HTML/CSS/Javascript, React, Framer, Origami and Invision/Marvel.
• Collaborating with product managers, engineers, and other designers.
• Doing user testing to test the solution of the problem.

Feel free to get in touch with me!

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design systems
  • engineering
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Fareel

Fareel

Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • figma
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Message
Dimas Wibowo ◎

Dimas Wibowo ◎

Pro

Jakarta $70-80k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android design
  • dashboard design
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • landing page design
  • sketch
  • user research
  • ux design
  • web app design
  • web design
Message
Alwi Hesa

Alwi Hesa

Pro

Jakarta, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX designer @ Helper Indonesia

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Hasanuddin University

    S1

    2019

Skills

  • android app design
  • android development
  • appdesign
  • design thinking
  • development
  • game design
  • game development
  • human centered design
  • ios application design
  • uidesign
  • uiuxdesign
  • ux writing
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • website redesign
  • wordpress customization
Message