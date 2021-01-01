  1. National Collegiate Athletic Association / NCAA hockey nfl baseball website web header hero fold ux ui sport page minimal landing grid design clean college basketball
  2. The Nürburgring Endurance Series driver drive series cars car racing website web ux ui minimal page landing grid design clean
  3. Premium & Minimal E-commerce App minimal app ios14 14 ecommerce dyson interface hermes shop store mobile design ios watch apple minimalist ux ui
  4. WWF Website Redesign - Home Page ngo wildlife web ux ui photography page non-profit organization landing grid design animal
  5. WWF Website Redesign - Endangered Species wildlife wild animals web ux ui photography non-profit page landing grid design animal
  6. Octopus Is Real! Desktop skate surfing grid surf layout typography design hero page home web website
  7. Dyson Home Page - Desktop Website web ux ui tech shop product premium minimal landing ecommerce design british
  8. Electric Skin tattoo handbook minimal lettering type vector icon design illustration logo typography branding
  9. Electric Skin tattoo illustration lettering type icon vector typography design logo branding
  10. Electric Skin tattoo lettering type illustration vector icon typography design logo branding
  11. Dyson Product Page - Desktop Website landing web ux ui tech shop product premium minimal ecommerce design british
  12. Dyson Products Landing Page - Desktop Website product web ux ui tech shop premium minimalism minimal ecommerce design british
  13. Dyson Featured Product Page - Desktop Website web ux ui tech shop premium minimalism minimal ecommerce design british
  14. Dyson Product Accessories Page - Desktop Website tech premium ux ui design web british shop minimalism minimal ecommerce
  15. Tattoo Studio Landing Page desktop artist japanese grid home ux ui design typogaphy responsive website web
  16. Food Nutrition & Information App interface 14 ios14 nutrition food vegetable list grocery dashboard fruit data ux ui design ios apple
  17. Film Club App gallery menu dark ios apple ux ui netflix movie film design art
  18. Make It Pop - Tim Tadder Photography app ux ui website web photography photographer page landing prototype animation design
  19. "Drag It To Bag It" - Sneaker App shopping cart checkout ui ios interaction shoes shoe nike ecommerce design app animation
  20. Formula One F 1 App Redesign (F1) race website bull red web design ferrari mercedes car racing ui dashboard
  21. Gaming Origins Responsive Website ui ux web playstation page nintendo landing gaming games design character art app
  22. Gaming Origins Website ux ui sony nintendo design kirby games gaming playstation mario character page landing web app
  23. Law Firm / Corporate Theme agency design ux ui responsive web page landing template website lawyer
  24. Minimal NYCB Responsive Website york web ux ui page new landing design dance city ballet art
