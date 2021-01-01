Hire UX designers in Milano

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 196 UX designers in Milano available for hire

  • Gabriele Locci

    Gabriele Locci

    Milano

    I NEED TO FLY SOMEWHERE travel plane fly animation procreate
    CALM THE F*CK DOWN ipad fuck the down calm gif animation typogaphy typo procreate
    Procreate animation animated gif animation 2d animation design apple pencil plants illustration procreate
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Efi Kabak

    Efi Kabak

    Italy, Milan

    Floating Rings 💫 3d rings ring rings floating animation floating blender3d 3d animation 3d art blender 3d animation
    🥎 Wide kinetic type animation 3d animation 3d art blender3d blender text animation kinetic type kinetictype kinetic typography animation
    Nike for (M)others - Collage Artworks medium article type nike for mothers nike typogaphy collage
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Andrea Severgnini

    Andrea Severgnini

    Milano

    Pets care concept app pet app pet care friends purchase subscription services discover map healthcare pet animals ux ui mobile app app
    Chatbot service payment process loader design webdesign mobile app ui design dark blue minimal assistant chatbot ux ui
    Payment method web design product price menu tabs total white design minimal blue app design app mobile app mobile ui mobile pay payment trend shadow ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dark Penguin

    Dark Penguin

    Milano

    Insect man trekking hiker hiking vegetation conditions gear looking camo travel mountain green adventure nature insect person character illustration
    Rainy Day gear adventure explore wip waterproof urban cityscape outdoor man person shadows design character illustration
    Trekking procreate wip man explore travel sport nature hiking trekking outdoor mountain design character illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Roberta Quagliarini

    Roberta Quagliarini

    Milano

    Whale Home🐋 digital art marionetta whale design dribbble adobe illustration art illustration graphic design
    Flower Moon🌵 news naturer flowers new adobe digital art illustration photoshop
    Moon Mood 🤍 past-up collage art collage moon dribbble illustration art illustration photoshop
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sergio Soci

    Sergio Soci

    Milano

    R3unite Project developer layout web html design web design ui sketch webdesign boostrap layout
    Mosto Generoso - The Hamburgeria layout web html sketch ui webdesign boostrap layout
    Comunication Idea html developer layout web design web design ui sketch ux webdesign boostrap layout
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mattia Astorino

    Mattia Astorino

    Milan - Italy

    3D CSS Cube Exploration lights gradients colors development code animation cube abstract 3d css
    CSS Only Apple Watch 4 codepen pure css code apple watch apple css3 pure
    Low Poly Pub night lights disco pub beginner blender 3d low poly
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • krishna celupuri

    krishna celupuri

    Milan, Italy

    GradBuddy - Landing page Design landing design landingpage
    window - illustration ipadillustration illustrator drawing procreate art procreate illustration art illustration
    BITCOIN - STACK isometric illustration bitcoin illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Natalia Cebotari

    Natalia Cebotari

    Milano, Italy

    Landing Page Design for Inherent Good Documentary III transition landing page ui website design non profit documentary film landing page vector typography sketch ux figma ui animation interactive interaction stats infographic universal basic income ubi
    Website Design for Inherent Good Documentary interaction animation video header movie landing page design non profit negativespace bold website design landing page docmentary film landing website typography vector ux figma ui
    Car Service Selection Form Dashboard car service booking booking radio buttons selector car service web design car vector automotive interaction design interaction interface animation uiux minimal app sketch ux figma ui
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Davide Benatti

    Davide Benatti

    Milano, Italy

    One Dribbble Invite! pixel concept minimal dribbble invite kinetic type kinetic typography kinetictypography invitation invite loop particular motion gif animation typography
    Peace/War - ☮️/💣 minimal ww3 glyph gif concept signs peace sign symbol nukes trump opposites animation blackandwhite morph morphing peace war icons
    FOR ©OMMERCIAL USE ONLY - Artwork for Volta Footwear loop animation logo black and white italy volta pixelart pixel glitch brand seamless loop gif animation typography
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Thiago Barba

    Thiago Barba

    Varese, Italy

    Teamwork illustration work colleagues cooperation teamwork
    Ska procreate ska illustration character design
    Portrait portrait illustration character design
    • Animation
    • Illustration

