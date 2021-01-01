UX Designers in Egypt for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mohamed ElgendyPro
Egypt • $50-60k (USD)
About Mohamed Elgendy
Head of Design @Rely'IO
Work History
-
Co-Founder & Head of Design @ Rely'IO
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Commercial management
Diplom
2007
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
MarwaPro
Egypt • $120-130k (USD)
About Marwa
UI Design & Illustration
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- character design
- icon
- illustration
Karim Saif
Egypt • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe xd
- animation
- interactiondesign
- invision studio
- mobile app ui
- mobile ux
- neumorphism
- prototype
- ui ux
- uiuxdesign
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- web ui
- zeplin
ِAshraf OmranPro
Cairo, Egypt • $50-60k (USD)
About ِAshraf Omran
I'm Ashraf, a Product designer & Micro-Interaction currently based in Cairo. As a Middle-eastern Egyptian native, Pharaoh, Islamic and Arab Culture has always been a circling source of inspiration for my work.
Work History
-
Product designer @ Digital Layers
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- animations
- branding
- icon
- micro interactions
- motion graphics
- prints design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux