Hire designers in Egypt

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Moe Elgendy

    Moe Elgendy

    Egypt

    Mobile app screens figma mobile app ios app ios design design system app interface ux ui kit ui
    OTP Verification mobile app login ios app mobile app ios design design system app interface ux ui kit ui
    File manager list view light analytics graph design system ui kit todo timeline task board project management admin templates email file manager ecommerce dashboard chat chart kit calendar admin dashboard admin dark
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Marwa

    Marwa

    Egypt

    Team Work Send Message labtop lines plant paper send draw drawing vector womans web illustration design graphic illustrations characters color modern
    Empty states outline draw art mans womans vector ui illustration design graphic illustrations characters web modern
    Empty States illustrator phone box ecommerce shop plants womans white black outline ui design graphic illustrations characters web modern
    • Illustration
  • Kareem Magdi

    Kareem Magdi

    Cairo, Egypt

    Arabian Horse sharp lines strokes bold elegant thick lines symbol branding arabian arabic horse minimal luxury geometric logo mark
    Arabic Horse icon badge thick lines luxury elegant bold arabic horse branding symbol mark logo geometric minimal
    Soori Cyberpunk Dribbble neon night vibrant blender b3d 3d artist 3d illustration egypt shawarma cyberpunk isometric isometric illustration lowpoly low poly
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Haidy Shahin

    Haidy Shahin

    Alexandria, Egypt

    Engineering Freelancing platform hiring platform freelance engineering website design
    Business solution accounting marketing advertising website ui design
    Travel app flight booking flights mobile app design hotels trips booking travel app app mobile adventures travel
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • mai mousa

    mai mousa

    Cairo, Egypt

    Mirshaky logo aiga aigaeyeondesign cosmeticsbranding logodesigner graphicindex designagency visualgraphics branddesign logobranding brandidentity adobecreativecloud adobeindesign behance branding adobe
    36 days of type 2021 boldmark illustration lettering typeinspire letters boldtypography negativespace typeinspiration boldfont 36dot 36daysoftype
    9 + kick star/ball 365typefaces kickstarter kickball football ball nine mark number nine nine letter boldtypography letters typeinspire negativespace bold boldfont 36dot logo 36daysoftype
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • ِAshraf Omran

    ِAshraf Omran

    Cairo, Egypt

    noon Splash Concept graphic design app android ios design motion graphics branding logo illustration animation interface ui
    watch UI Components 2 isometric design watchos typography minimal illustration android ios app animation design interface ui
    Smart Watch UI components component library components watch isometric branding illustration icon android ios app animation design interface ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Karim Saif

    Karim Saif

    Egypt

    Website for Eid Muslim figma adobe xd motion graphics 3d graphic design ui logo illustration design uiux ui design animation uidesign user interface design userinterface user experience
    Wallet App Design wallet wallet app design free figma adobe xd illustration ui design uiux design branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d ui animation uidesign user interface design userinterface user experience
    Travel Website Design interaction figma adobe xd uxdesign illustration design uiux ui design branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation uidesign user interface design userinterface user experience
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • somaya zaki

    somaya zaki

    Alexandria, Egypt

    Party planner vector illustration logo ux ui uidesign party interaction design app design
    Shopping mania mobile ui design ux vector illustration app ui design party interaction design design uidesign ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Omar elshennawy

    Omar elshennawy

    Egypt

    Live streaming app for gaming ux design gamers league of legends valorant 3d clean photoshop broadcast design live gaming twitch streaming mobile product design ui
    Tory Mobile app guides pharaohs egypt museum casestudy behance project animation orange design app clean product design app design iphone 2020 design ui app
    EvalGrade SaaS website ui design illustration 2020 ui blue website uiux typogaphy minimal interface illustrator design branding animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Amgad Okail

    Amgad Okail

    Egypt

    Autism Play Based Assessment App assessment play autism figma app ui design
    Charlie - Mental Health App figma illustration mentalhealth medical app ui design
    Technology Services Icons technology services tech design icons figma
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • amera gaballa

    amera gaballa

    cairo ,egypt

    egg plate vector design isometric art isometric icons icon olive egg branding ui abstract 2d illustration flat
    milk icon vector icon artdirection ui cow glass milk farm isometric art branding 2d abstract illustration flat
    Girl
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

