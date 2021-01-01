Hire UI & visual designers in Orlando, FL

  • Val Waters

    Val Waters

    Orlando, FL

    S.C.C. – T-Shirt Graphic bohemian vacation badges lockups surf board surfboard bandana waves beach mountains desert baja surfing nomada surfer gypsy horse cowgirl tshirt
    Best Chicken in Town - Two fried chicken hospitality architectural design building design umbrella plants tree shrub landscape porch patio architectural building architecture restaurant branding restaurant design restaurant
    B.C. Catering Menu | Two newspaper vintage retro fried chicken comfort food rooster chicken bifold togo menu catering menu layout layout design menu layout menu menu design restaurant branding restaurant brand restaurant menu restaurant
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Jeffrey Gardner

    Jeffrey Gardner

    Orlando, FL

    Lake Superior blur aurora twilight photoshop city illustration cityscape water skyline scifi reflection night line lake illustrator illustration geometry color city purple blue
    Work From Home Warmup warmup minimal white black stroke bird vignette lamp dresser console sideboard credenza retro line geometry illustration illustrator
    Bio Engineering tech growth green succulent future shadow future plant planter plants bioengineering color scifi illustration photoshop illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Sanjin Halilovic

    Sanjin Halilovic

    World Wide

    Focus Architecture Studio graphic design art direction brand development marks symbol brand identity exploration building lines minimal clean design clean brand design logotype architecture logo branding focus
    Plus Hearing Center Logotype branding design logotype design design process concept brandidentity minimalism symbol mark art direction exploration brand identity clean design clean branding logo design logotype logo ear hearing center plus
    Focus Studio Logotype art direction logo design construction exploration elegant clean design branding design monogram symbol mark eye house brand identity branding design logotype logo studio architecture focus
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • GabbyToon

    GabbyToon

    Orlando, Fl

    Podcast Whiteboard for client motion animation motion graphic flat design animation after effects continuous line vector line art line podcast whiteboard
    Christmas Time branding logo ui design illustration vector ornaments decoration christmas
    Week End motion graphic motiondesign vector motion design motion graphic design motion animation animation motion graphics illustration 2d animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Scott Schreiber

    Scott Schreiber

    Orlando, Florida

    VW Bus travel road summer vw bus illustration
    Nike SB Charge nike shoe skate illustration
    Nike SB Charge skate illustration shoe nike
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Brian Gundell

    Brian Gundell

    Orlando, FL

    Seattle Kraken — Three Rink Rush Logo puck ribbons sports hockey logo shield mountains seattle kraken seattle
    Iowa Heartlanders Brand Identity branding stag logos hockey sports buck deer heartlanders iowa
    Seattle Kraken Secondary Logo branding sports nhl hockey space needle anchor kraken seattle
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Natalie

    Natalie

    Orlando, florida

    Salt and straw Ice Cream Store App Interaction mobile animation ui design drip order clean ui fun bright food flavor mobile ui animation gif mobile app shop add to cart slider ice cream animation after effects motion graphics animation micro interaction
    Fashion Mobile App- Interaction Design motion graphics motion design mobile app design search icon gallery swipe tabbar carousels shows event app fashion app ui ux design ios app clean design clean minimal aftereffects animation micro interaction clean ui
    NYFW Design Components Dark Theme ui design dark ui user interface design icons design search home gallery card design title black and white flat design dark theme clean ui shows events calander tabbar swipe location apps
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jose Torres

    Jose Torres

    Orlando, Fl

    Medispan logo web typography branding shapes illustration ux vector logo design ui
    Login Screen web website business ux vector illustration portfolio redesign design ui
    ChargeTree Home web website design portfolio website business branding shapes mobile design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Melissa Nicole M.

    Melissa Nicole M.

    Orlando, FL

    Kisso Industries Landing Page Redesign blue clean modern testimonials colorful web design concept redesign website landing page design web page ui
    COVID-19 Screening App Concept clean ux design ios coronavirus app design mobile design illustration ui design covid-19
    Music App Concept design ios mobile app design ux ui dark mode dark ui song lyrics music mobile ui music player music app app mobile design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Preeti Mehalwal

    Preeti Mehalwal

    Orlando, FL

    Medallion - Fashion Website Design clothing ecommerce ui design ui landing design website design fashion branding concept uidesigner interface uiux design minimal uidesign
    Podcast mobile app app design audio app podcasting mobile ui ui createwithadobexd design app concept dailyui music app podcast branding uidesigner interface adobexd uiux minimal uidesign
    Smart Home App Design ux design home app home automation app design smart home uiux design uidesign
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Oscar Cortez

    Oscar Cortez

    Orlando, FL

    lofi App Icon design ui gradient music headphones macos icon app lofi
    Hot Swap the Game game logo vector
    Swiftly Wallpaper ipad pro vector adobe fresco wallpaper
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

