Hire UI & visual designers in Ontario, CA

  • Rovane Durso

    Rovane Durso

    Los Angeles, CA

    SendMoney Bank Investing finance app ui design uidesign uiux robots money management money transfer banking app bank fintech analytics dashboard interface design ui
    Send Money money transfer finance app finance robots money app money banking fintech iphone design ui
    Relay credit financial app financial fintess ios iphone analytics dashboard design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • RD UX/UI

    RD UX/UI

    Los Angeles, California

    Smart Pool App - First Meet Interview control remote thermostat home automation iot smarthome app product design mobile interview onboarding swimmnig spa pool home house smart
    Interaction Prototypes Collection Behance Case supplements health ui motion graphics animation figma emr phr ehr product design prototype mobile
    Yoga & Workout Application activity trainer coach ehr emr phr ar healthy healthycourse exercises sport crossfit fitness workout yoga
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • brian hurst

    brian hurst

    orange county, california

    Desert Vibes monoline illustration rainbow cactus shull desert
    diamond collage hand icon illustration line
    Broken Vase overcome pain hurt growth vase flowers broken line illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • David Silva

    David Silva

    Orange County, CA

    Creative Creative Co. website and illustrations typeface fonts brand identity webflow responsive web website typography type design branding
    Sunday Creative Co. identity design branding sketching illustration logo logotype
    LBLW branding and stationary type-based logo typography logo typography branding studio branding agency brand logotype logo branding
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Shea Lewis | Website Designer

    Shea Lewis | Website Designer

    Los Angeles, CA

    Rent a Car - Discovery and Detail Page phone mobile apple ios branding brand clean design app website ux web car rental ui
    Mobile Event App branding clean design app online ticket event website ux web ui
    Landing Boys - Architecture and Business construction architecture projects web design web ux design ux ui design ui interaction inspiration design brand page webflow marketing site landing website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Josh Warren

    Josh Warren

    Los Angeles, CA

    Mimosa illustration 3d m logo mark gradient color trippy medicine mushroom psychedelics mimosa brand branding logo
    Tree Fam river lake tree line art columbia north face patagonia hat branding brand shirt apparel outdoors vector design nature minimal illustration
    CREST northface patagonia hat shirt branding brand california pnw surf ocean wave outdoors apparel nature vector illustration
    • Leadership
  • Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ

    Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ

    Los Angeles, CA

    Wheels | Brand Architecture bikes micromobility wheels scooters people brand identity branding logo
    Badge Security | 1 or 2? protect protection military badge police security design typography people brand identity branding logo
    New Founding | Web Ideation business alliance founding new landing web typography people brand identity branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alvin Thong

    Alvin Thong

    Orange County, CA

    To the mooon! minimal visual graph chart dashboard wireframe form modal stocks finance investing options tesla
    Recommended Entry
    Buckle Your Seatbelts minimal iconography ui kit departure airplane icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tyler Pate

    Tyler Pate

    Los Angeles, CA

    Trust The Process future city rocket space computer dell the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    Prepare for launch future city space launch rocket branding the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    Gamecube Outlines mario video games nintendo gamecube the creative pain branding illustrator illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Diane Lindquist

    Diane Lindquist

    Los Angeles, California

    at Home (Week 2 & 3) park green space community latinx branding illustration typography type fonts art artist installation grand park graphic design
    at Home Art Installation (Week 1) latinx community public park green space park grand park installation artist art fonts type typography illustration branding graphic design graphic design
    BB Wellness Collective Logo typography identity branding graphic design graphic design wellness logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Zach Hannibal

    Zach Hannibal

    Orange, CA

    Cave of Wonders desert illustration wonders jafar disney world disneyland disney movie walt disney disney tiger lion panther cave rough diamond cave of wonders
    N6 Lucky Cat (Cheshire Cat) tee tshirt apparel illustration lockup japanese cheshire wonderland cartoon disney cat disney lucky cat lucky cat
    N6 Lucky Cat (Simba) king lion king lion animal japanese maneki neko lucky cat kitty cat disney simba the lion king design badge sticker illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

