Hire UI & visual designers in Georgia Us

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 5 out of 5 UI & visual designers in Georgia Us available for hire

  • Stephanie

    Stephanie

    Georgia, USA

    Psycho '60 happyhalloween halloween2020 graphic design illustration design
    Vote 2020 vote2020 vote 3d typography minimal graphic design illustration design
    LaDeeDaa typography minimal logo graphic design illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ben Barnes

    Ben Barnes

    Covington, GA

    Physical Therapy Concussion Print Ad branding print graphic design advertising
    CrossFit Games Badge shield badge design vector typography design fitness athletic branding nike graphic design crossfit branding badge logo design logo
    Unity in the USA design graphic design peace 2020 map unity usa handlettering hand drawn custom lettering custom type customtype typography illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Andrea Gibbens

    Andrea Gibbens

    Warner Robins, GA

    This user has no shots
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Pranay Sharma

    Pranay Sharma

    Georgia, United States

    This user has no shots
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Christiana

    Christiana

    Georgia, GA

    Chrisii Baby Collection branding web design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.