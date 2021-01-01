Hire UI & visual designers in Connecticut Us

Viewing 11 out of 69 UI & visual designers in Connecticut Us available for hire

  • Matt Walker

    Matt Walker

    Farmington, CT

    Yale Library 2019 Redesign Concept website concept higher education library yale
    Yale LUX Redesign Concept website concept higher education library yale
    Yale Library - Marx Library Concept yale higher education website concept
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Susie Howard

    Susie Howard

    Westfield, MA

    Stonefruit Trail Mix Label Design for Skyline Beer Co. beer branding beer art craftbeer design illustration beer can beer label
    Seymour Wedding Branding logo event illustration design
    Sticker for Westfield, MA sticker illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nicholas Fernandez-Wolff

    Nicholas Fernandez-Wolff

    West Hartford, CT

    Avengers UI Animation ui design web design special effects landing page after effects camera raw filter photoshop effect adobe xd black panther spiderman thanos disintegration effect avengers ui aimation
    3D Platonic Poster abstract elements photoshop modes poster design futuristic graphic design art direction maxonc4d blending modes manipulation photoshop poster 3d designer 3d design abstract 3d platonic
    KO Elites FC Banner branding design illustration graphic design illustrator photoshop social media marketing typography sponsors soccer brand identity promotional material print design photoshop banner mockup logo design soccer design banner design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Hector Rivera

    Hector Rivera

    Norwich, CT

    Skatepark Error Modal web design icon modal error skatepark skateboard vector web logo typography design ux ui
    Norwich Takeout covid19 web app typography android ios business local restaurant instagram design ux ui minimal
    IIIRD Business Cards ux ui vector minimal typography branding buisness card logo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ashley Niro

    Ashley Niro

    CT, USA

    Imaginary Vans Premium Loyalty Program Landing Page icons shoes loyalty program landing page website vans web design
    Green Tea UI ui design teapot web design green leaves tea uiux uidesign ecommerce ui green tea
    Cinco de Mayo Badge Series Part 2 quarantine creations may 5 birthday party fiesta lime flowers skull margarita tacos illustration badge design badges cinco de mayo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nate Czajkowski

    Nate Czajkowski

    New Haven, CT

    Advent Candles Illustration photoshop illustrator illustration design
    A Journey Through The Text people illustrator flat illustration vector design
    Small Things with Great Love Seal heart circle design circle logo circle seal illustration print type logo flat typography branding vector design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Christopher Mihaly

    Christopher Mihaly

    Danbury, CT, USA

    Perogie Dash 2021 poster jesus christ bible typography type design illustration lettering black and white jalapeno pirohi perogie church tattoo flash flash art tattoo
    Wutang is for the Children lettering
    'Last Thing' Animation band the 12th human album cover design design album cover art album covers album art leaves leaf music illustration gif frame tree procreate animation spotify canvas spotify album cover
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tom Hayes

    Tom Hayes

    CT, USA

    Snow Lion Mascot Logo streamer logo design vector blue snow lion snow lion sports esports streamer gaming mascot branding design branding logo design logo
    Havok Mascot Logo vector blue greek helmet spartan streamer gaming esports sports mascot branding design branding logodesign logo
    Diamond Gamer Logo twitch streaming illustration gamer vector sports red diamond streamer logo gaming branding design branding logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Rebecca Cady

    Rebecca Cady

    Waterbury, CT

    Badge Series digitaldesign illustration adobe illustrator adobe vector design graphic design badgedesign badge
    36 Days of Type 2020 - C vector mythology cyclopes typography letter graphic design design alphabet adobeillustator adobe 36daysoftype
    36 Days of Type 2020 - B alphabet letter 36daysoftype adobe adobe illustrator typography vector design graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • JohnyPaulo

    JohnyPaulo

    Northampton, MA

    Planify Home travel ui web illustration landing page
    Vals Couple illustraion artwork lovers couple valentine day
    Digitalfield Create Project Shot dashboard design ux web ui
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Paul Wronski

    Paul Wronski

    Ridgefield, Connecticut

    PatientBillingScore.com Logomark medical logo patient healthcare score person logo
    Westhill Website westhill insurance branding ui web design website
    Westhill Brand Board ui styleguide insurtech insurance branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design

