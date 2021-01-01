Hire UI & visual designers in Vancouver, BC

  • Brook Wells

    Brook Wells

    Vancouver, Canada

    I'll Remain Under Our Antique Sky deer digital illustration digitalart digital painting photoshop illustraion family
    Our Secret Place deer photoshop illustration
    Bad Moon Rising abstract art abstract animation styleframe photoshop
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • 𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

    𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

    vancouver, bc

    squishy flower procreate floral abstract pink flower illustration graphic flat illustrator color vector minimal
    Moonroof Animation analytics django animation illustration flat illustrator vector minimal
    Moonroof web design mobile type dashboard django data minimal user interface ui typography branding design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Joseph Wells

    Joseph Wells

    Vancouver

    Marketing illustrations blue green flat flatdesign design minimalism vector illustration
    Post it figma uxdesign ux webdesign website landingpagedesign landingpage
    Cloud space webdesign website uxdesign uidesign uiux landingpagedesign landingpage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Brian Moon 🌙

    Brian Moon 🌙

    Vancouver, BC 🍁

    Streets of Hong Kong art low poly lighting render blender 3d illustration
    Magic Potion design art low poly lighting render blender illustration 3d
    Grocery Shopping design art low poly lighting render 3d blender illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Yaroslav Basov

    Yaroslav Basov

    Vancouver, Canada

    Mobile profile. OVOU Smart Business Card basov ovou smart card business card ui ux responsive minimal website profile card card profile page mobile ui
    Business Card. Basov Design minimal yaroslav red print paint luminous design graphic card business cards basovdesign basov
    M4 Homepage questionnaire homepage conversion money order money green form transfer swift worksheet m4 moneyfor
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Gracelle Mesina 👩🏻‍💻

    Gracelle Mesina 👩🏻‍💻

    Vancouver, Canada

    MantraType 001 - "Be At Your Level" wallpaper words quote mantra font type design flat typography
    H*llo K*tty Gumball Invitation party sanrio birthday sweet candy gumball machine hello kitty invitation invite
    Daily UI Exercise 003 – Landing Page branding rice audio illustration asian homepage landing page podcast dailyui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Vahid Motta

    Vahid Motta

    Vancouver, BC

    Figma Logo icon branding design ui
    Sketch 3D design ui
    Analog time design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Naokure

    Naokure

    Vancouver, BC

    In-app notification UI gradient animation modal shipping adobe xd clean ui interface ux branding illustration ui
    Happy Holidays Scooter lady animation flat minimal vector shipping animation design interface branding illustration ui
    Landing page for city of Montreal project shipping logo adobe xd design clean ui interface branding ux illustration ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anastasia

    Anastasia

    Vancouver

    Email Design for Cosmetic Company trigger trigger email simple clean beauty cosmetics cosmetic email banner advertisement design email design banner ads advertising web webdesign email marketing
    Email Design for Cosmetic Company clean white web cosmetics cosmetic beauty trigger email template email design email marketing email ads banner advertisement ads
    Email Design for Cosmetic Company advertisement ads banner ads advertising web white clean cosmetics cosmetic email marketing email design email
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ala Dadan

    Ala Dadan

    Nanaimo, BC, Canada

    Trill App Concept Design ui dark audio play playlist mobile home app
    Learning Platform Homepage Design website ui web branding landing clean layout homepage
    Homepage Hero Concept white minimal clean landing page homepage home website web hero
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Andy Wang

    Andy Wang

    Vancouver

    Hibernation Season dog pet vancouver nap sleep sleepy hibernate hiberation quote winter vector illustration vector illustration
    Chocolate Understands vectorillustration funny quote chocolate food vancouver vector illustration
    Unsubscribe You funny quote quote issue subscription unsubscribe vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

