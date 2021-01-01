Hire creative directors in Vancouver, BC

Viewing 11 out of 317 creative directors in Vancouver, BC available for hire

  • Andy Wang

    Andy Wang

    Vancouver

    Hibernation Season dog pet vancouver nap sleep sleepy hibernate hiberation quote winter vector illustration vector illustration
    Chocolate Understands vectorillustration funny quote chocolate food vancouver vector illustration
    Unsubscribe You funny quote quote issue subscription unsubscribe vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yaroslav Basov

    Yaroslav Basov

    Vancouver, Canada

    Mobile profile. OVOU Smart Business Card basov ovou smart card business card ui ux responsive minimal website profile card card profile page mobile ui
    Business Card. Basov Design minimal yaroslav red print paint luminous design graphic card business cards basovdesign basov
    M4 Homepage questionnaire homepage conversion money order money green form transfer swift worksheet m4 moneyfor
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Anastasia

    Anastasia

    Vancouver

    Email Design for Cosmetic Company trigger trigger email simple clean beauty cosmetics cosmetic email banner advertisement design email design banner ads advertising web webdesign email marketing
    Email Design for Cosmetic Company clean white web cosmetics cosmetic beauty trigger email template email design email marketing email ads banner advertisement ads
    Email Design for Cosmetic Company advertisement ads banner ads advertising web white clean cosmetics cosmetic email marketing email design email
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alex Beebe

    Alex Beebe

    Vancouver

    Marine Adventures Logo vector pnw wordmark custom type badge design vintage design killer whale orca badge logo branding nautical ocean adventure marine
    Sea Dog Expeditions british columbia pnw vintage illustration vintage branding vintage logo vintage type lockup logo branding hand drawn expedition tour ocean water sea dog
    Stoni Research Labs Logo and Branding minimal design labs weed branding limited edition 420 logo typography cannabis logo cannabis branding cannabis stoni
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Brook Wells

    Brook Wells

    Vancouver, Canada

    I'll Remain Under Our Antique Sky deer digital illustration digitalart digital painting photoshop illustraion family
    Our Secret Place deer photoshop illustration
    Bad Moon Rising abstract art abstract animation styleframe photoshop
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Naokure

    Naokure

    Vancouver, BC

    In-app notification UI gradient animation modal shipping adobe xd clean ui interface ux branding illustration ui
    Happy Holidays Scooter lady animation flat minimal vector shipping animation design interface branding illustration ui
    Landing page for city of Montreal project shipping logo adobe xd design clean ui interface branding ux illustration ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • 𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

    𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

    vancouver, bc

    squishy flower procreate floral abstract pink flower illustration graphic flat illustrator color vector minimal
    Moonroof Animation analytics django animation illustration flat illustrator vector minimal
    Moonroof web design mobile type dashboard django data minimal user interface ui typography branding design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Drawillusion

    Drawillusion

    Vancouver, BC, Canada

    R for RHINO⁣⁣ black white r logo fibonacci golden ratio rhino mark r letter geometric logo hidden meaning rhino logo rhino logo designer logotype designer multiple choice logo monogram
    Balloon Masters Inc. — Logo Redesign. balloon dailylogochallenge balloon logo concept hot air balloon logo logo redesign logo redesign hot air balloon sky
    EUROCKOT — Logo Redesign cosmos space stars logo redesign redesign logo rocketship rocketship logo dailylogochallenge
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Anand Davaasuren

    Anand Davaasuren

    Vancouver

    RockStar - Learn Singing (Karaoke) artist sing singer learn learning app learning platform music musical instrument music app musician rockstar web app karaoke
    RockStar - Learn Singing (Sing Along) artist karaoke web app rockstar musician musicapp musical instrument music learning platform learning app learn singer sing
    RockStar - Learn Drums (Tap Mode) web app musician musical instrument music music app drums learning platform learning app chords rockstar
    • Product Design
  • Matt Lambert

    Matt Lambert

    Vancouver

    St. Rome Album Artwork music art album cover design album art album cover lp cover layout design cover music album lp layout illustration design
    Birdee Logo logo design golf logo
    Direct Design Brand Icons branding minimal sketch illustration icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Lasko

    Lasko

    Vancouver BC

    Iso City illustration vray isometric game 3dsmax render design 3d
    My Workspace 3dsmax vray isometric design render 3d game
    Canucks VIP area Pre-Viz
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

