Hire UI & visual designers in Köln

  • Julian Herbst

    Julian Herbst

    Düsseldorf, Germany

    Notifications Exploration ux ui minimal notification panel notifications indicators finance operations fintech avatars comments mentions user centered finance saas user interface usability clean readability modern
    jh.vision portfolio user experience branding brand typography design modern clean minimal ui
    Modularity Teaser Illustration – Finance Operations Platform budgets budget owner accounting teaser visual identity ai finops budgeting finance branding logo illustration app modern light clean minimal ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Karime Moell 🍤

    Karime Moell 🍤

    Germany, Düsseldorf

    Build your Skateboard concept concept believe alien skate skateboards skateboard design gradient button app mobile ux ui
    1159 Logo construction circle gradient hour minutes clock watch time logodesign logotype logo
    D Logo lettermark logodesign logo design dynamic lists charts logotype logo letter
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bate

    Bate

    Köln, Germany

    Dentista redshift character illustration c4d 3d
    AVENA's Ball redshift ball c4d 3d
    PRINTS! print redshift c4d 3d
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Galina

    Galina

    Cologne, Germany

    UI/UX Webdesign for german Craft Beer Shop website design webdesign deutsch germany bier beer design website uxdesign ui ux ui design
    Concept UI/UX Design or Mobile Version Bike Store app ui design website ui ux uxdesign ui design bikeshop bikes bike
    Bike store concept UI/UX Design bikeshop bikes bike website webdesign uxdesign ui design ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Pino Lamanna

    Pino Lamanna

    Wuppertal, Germany

    Digital 🚀 Lotsen Logo logo branding webdesign rocket
    Vegeta the prince of all Saiyans kawaii cartoon illustration icon avatar saiyan dragonball vegeta
    Super Vegito vegeta vegito ssj son goku saiyan icon goku dragon ball dragonball dbz dbsuper avatar
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Carabin Prass Creatives

    Carabin Prass Creatives

    Aachen, Germany

    Instagram Templates concept design instagram stories branding web ux ui figma instagram post layout templates instagram
    50 years university of applied sciences header logo form concept sketch university website interface layout ux ui black web
    Branding university of applied sciences typography concept layout mint black presentation logo ui ux corporate design branding website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Filip B

    Filip B

    Dusseldorf, Germany

    They be trippin, man - poster design visual religion illustration design concept branding graphic graphicdesign blue layout poster posterdesign
    Poster per day posterdesign posters jaguar cat illustration pink black green layout layoutdesign poster graphic design
    Google x trivago collaboration key visuals illustration visualstyle visual design trivago google keyvisuals artdirection inspiration dribbble brand vector graphic branding design design logo concept identity design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Chrishanthi Priya

    Chrishanthi Priya

    Bonn, Germany

    Baby Tracker App ui design ui ux location parents children baby tracker user experience designthinking ui design location tracker locate home figma baby
    Clothing Product Page online shopping maroon shopping cart shopping product page product fashion ecommerce shop ecommerce dress clothing cart branding user experience figma designthinking design
    Clothing Product Page clothing shopping cart shopping cart web design ecommerce ecommerce shop fashion product product page dress user experience figma designthinking design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Grafik.Studio

    Grafik.Studio

    Cologne, Germany

    Water planet 3danimation vector design graphicdesign illustration animation 2danimation
    Bookmarks queer queer art feminist feminist art vector design graphicdesign typogaphy illustration bookmarks book
    The Light Shape / Corporate identity corporate identity branding vector logo animation typogaphy 2danimation illustration graphicdesign
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • FargoAnn

    FargoAnn

    Koln, Germany

    Furniture shop ux ui design web website design web design website webdesign
    App clock application app design app clock ui ux ux ui design
    Homepage for clothing and accessories brand . website design website web design webdesign web ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Minimundos HHB

    Minimundos HHB

    Düsseldorf (Germany)

    Hongo ilustracion arte color dibujo art design draw illustration
    Escombros
    Ojos dibujo dessin art draw ilustración illustration
    • Illustration

