UI & Visual Designers in Gaza, Palestinian Territory for hire

Mohammed Sarhan
Gaza, Palestinian Territory • $<50k (USD)
About Mohammed Sarhan
I'm a creative passionate UX/UI Designer, that specializes in Website and Application design, I'm constantly looking for projects that reflect my passion and ability in design, as well as helping customers achieve their desired design goals.
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Developer Plus
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Al Azhar University - Gaza
bachelor's degree
2019
Skills
- analyzing and researching
- dashboards design
- landing page design
- mobile iosandroid design
- prototyping
- sketching
- usability analysis
- user journey
- user research and personas
- user story and scenarios
- web design
- wireframing
Alaa RahibPro
Ramallah, Palestine
About Alaa Rahib
For the past decade, I have amassed vast experience in product design and UI/UX design, building thoughtful and engaging products across the world. I always look forward to thinking with my team or my students, coming up with new approaches to existing problems.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- UI/UX Design
- branding
- interaction design
- product design
- usability testing
Razan Al-Shaer
Gaza strip
About Razan Al-Shaer
I'm graphic designer. My passion is much more sitting in front of computer and create any design, I try always to make designs inspire people.
Work History
-
social media designer @ Bassma
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Alazhar University
Computer Engineering
2016
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding identity
- brochure design
- business card design
- flyer design
- logo desing
- magazine
- poster design
- social media design
- ui desing
- uxdesign