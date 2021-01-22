  1. Templates automation tray workflow template
    View Templates
    Templates
  2. Editor transition preview platform transition
    Shot Link
    View Editor transition
    Editor transition
  3. ✂️ Snippets sneak peek automation saas notion building figma dragndrop configuration
    View ✂️ Snippets sneak peek
    ✂️ Snippets sneak peek
  4. Tray onboarding automation dashboard onboarding tray.io
    View Tray onboarding
    Tray onboarding
  5. 🧚‍♀️ Figma fairy automation figma message alert
    View 🧚‍♀️ Figma fairy
    🧚‍♀️ Figma fairy
  6. We've hidden some treasure in our academy! easter egg
    View We've hidden some treasure in our academy!
    We've hidden some treasure in our academy!
  7. Sneak peak of our new academy homepage academy school automation learning ux design app ui
    View Sneak peak of our new academy homepage
    Sneak peak of our new academy homepage
  8. How we hear from our customers 💛 customers automation form modal feedback form feedback
    View How we hear from our customers 💛
    How we hear from our customers 💛
  9. Not all superheroes write code 🦸‍♀️🦸‍♂️ landingpage nocode
    View Not all superheroes write code 🦸‍♀️🦸‍♂️
    Not all superheroes write code 🦸‍♀️🦸‍♂️
  10. 🎓Tray Academy automation trayio starter kit education learning platform homepage academy
    View 🎓Tray Academy
    🎓Tray Academy
  11. Tray.io Maker Week Logo trayio tray.io hackevent hack design wallpaper makerweek logo
    View Tray.io Maker Week Logo
    Tray.io Maker Week Logo
  12. 💅 Tray has a fresh new look! redesign new look reskin tray workflow dashboard clean integrations automation
    View 💅 Tray has a fresh new look!
    💅 Tray has a fresh new look!
Loading more…