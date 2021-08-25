👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈

12 graphic design memes that will make you laugh (or cry)

by Renee Fleck in Community
Aug 25, 2021

Like any other profession, graphic designers face their own unique challenges—whether it be decoding client feedback, navigating feelings of impostor syndrome, or furiously looking for new freelance graphic design jobs.

To help remind you that you’re not alone, we’ve rounded up a handful of hilariously relatable graphic design memes only a designer would understand. If you’re a graphic designer, you’ll probably relate to at least a handful of these scenarios. So have a laugh (and maybe a cry) and enjoy some of these light-hearted memes.

Which of these graphic design memes do you relate to?














