Art by Rafael Serra

Your favorite logo designs get a retro‑inspired makeover

by Renee Fleck in Inspiration
Apr 7, 2021

Have you noticed retro-inspired design has been making quite a comeback lately? We love when graphic designers pull visual inspiration from the past—and one designer, in particular, has taken his love for retro and vintage design to a whole new level.

Meet Rafael Serra, a lettering and type designer based out of Porto, Portugal. Rafael recently self-initiated a passion project in which he redesigned a handful of famous logos—from Coca-Cola, to Instagram, Nike, Adidas, and more—giving them all a strikingly beautiful retro makeover.

Needless to say, the outcome of Rafael’s project is certainly worth sharing. We hope you enjoy checking it out and get inspired by Rafael’s incredible retro logo collection.


Rafael Serra Rafael Serra My name is Rafael Serra aka FAEL and I am a Type Designer and Lettering Artist based in Porto with a passion for craft.

“Everything that’s retro or vintage is a source of inspiration for me. Making famous logos look retro was an idea that came naturally to me. Maybe because logos are timeless, or are supposed to be. It’s a fun and great exercise to go back in time.”

  1. Ikea graphic design letters instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography logo ikea
  2. Nike logo graphic design letters instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography nike
  3. Polaroid graphic design letters instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography logo polaroid
  4. Adidas graphic design letters instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography logo adidas
  5. Pizza Hut graphic design letters instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type logo typography pizza hut
  6. Windows 95 instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography logo microsoft windows windows 95
  7. Kodak graphic design letters instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography logo kodak
  8. Pirelli graphic design letters instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography logo pirelli
  9. Netflix graphic design letters instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography logo netflix
  10. Coca-Cola logo graphic design letters instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography coke coca-cola
  11. PlayStation badge graphic design letters instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography logo playstation
  12. Instagram illustration graphic design letters lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography logo instagram
  13. YouTube graphic design letters instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography logo youtube
  14. Nike graphic design letters instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography logo nike
  15. Spotify graphic design letters instagram lettering typedesign design faelpt type typography logo spotify


More retro logo & branding inspiration for you

Can’t get enough of the nostalgia? Lean into the retro aesthetic and get inspired by more incredible vintage-influenced design. You can explore even more retro logo designs and branding on Dribbble.

  1. The North Face Badges the north face sticker rainbow vintage mountains outdoors badge retro thick lines logo
  2. Aldi Redesign simple logo rebranding grocery store redesign rebrand badge retro thick lines logo
  3. I Redesigned 6 Citrus Sodas in a Simple, Retro Style branding draplin cola yellow green logos packaging design orange citrus retro sierra mist sunkist mountain dew mello yello 7up sprite soda can soda
  4. OKC - Freelancing Workshop! 80s retro script typography lettering oklahoma city hoodzpah event workshop
  5. DBC - Reject 2 system line work illustration typography texture vintage 70s identity bicycle logo
  6. From Ski to Shining Ski outdoor winter ohio patch sticker illustration 1970s flat retro skiing badge logo
  7. Now Serving illustration vintage plants 70s retro soda rootbeer
  8. Typostories - Vol 14 cover art cover vhs gif design letters type illustration typography vector
  9. LonePine specimen Mr. Q's Record Shop record store type design font typography seal logo lettering hoodzpah vector illustration retro

Row 1: Danielle Podeszek, Danielle Podeszek, Matt Curley. Row 2: Amy Hood, Claire Morales, Ben Howes. Row 3: Kenny Coil for Break Maiden, Davide Baratta, Amy Hood for Hoodzpah.

Find more Inspiration stories on our blog Courtside. Have a suggestion? Contact stories@dribbble.com.

