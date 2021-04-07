Your favorite logo designs get a retro‑inspired makeover

Have you noticed retro-inspired design has been making quite a comeback lately? We love when graphic designers pull visual inspiration from the past—and one designer, in particular, has taken his love for retro and vintage design to a whole new level.

Meet Rafael Serra, a lettering and type designer based out of Porto, Portugal. Rafael recently self-initiated a passion project in which he redesigned a handful of famous logos—from Coca-Cola, to Instagram, Nike, Adidas, and more—giving them all a strikingly beautiful retro makeover.

Needless to say, the outcome of Rafael’s project is certainly worth sharing. We hope you enjoy checking it out and get inspired by Rafael’s incredible retro logo collection.





“Everything that’s retro or vintage is a source of inspiration for me. Making famous logos look retro was an idea that came naturally to me. Maybe because logos are timeless, or are supposed to be. It’s a fun and great exercise to go back in time.”









More retro logo & branding inspiration for you

Can’t get enough of the nostalgia? Lean into the retro aesthetic and get inspired by more incredible vintage-influenced design. You can explore even more retro logo designs and branding on Dribbble.

Row 1: Danielle Podeszek, Danielle Podeszek, Matt Curley. Row 2: Amy Hood, Claire Morales, Ben Howes. Row 3: Kenny Coil for Break Maiden, Davide Baratta, Amy Hood for Hoodzpah.

