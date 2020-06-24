🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️

Back to home page

close
Shot by #<User:0x00005586a7d97a78>

Art by Sara Geci

Want to boost your productivity? Work from a calendar, not a to‑do list

by Renee Fleck in Process
Jun 24, 2020

Share Copy

Want to get shit done? In this article, freelance Cartoonist and Writer for The New Yorker Jason Chatfield shares his tried-and-true productivity technique that consists of throwing out your notebook, and opening up your iCal.

One of the biggest productivity revelations I had in the last 15 years while working freelance, and trying to juggle a million different projects, was to work directly from a calendar.
  1. On The Clock productivity hand office work illustrator illustration business
  2. Process design process productivity work coffee grainy tablet pink texture purple blue illustrator illustration
  3. working late vector scene texture character illustrator illustration

Row 1: Tristan Kromopawiro, Olga, Frederique Matti.

Jason Chatfield Jason Chatfield Jason Chatfield is an Australian cartoonist and illustrator based in New York. His work has been published in magazines and online, and in books published by Penguin Random House and Harper Collins. He is the current President of the National Cartoonists’ Society (Est. 1946.) and an internationally syndicated cartoonist, writing and drawing the iconic comic strip Ginger Meggs (Est 1921) which is published daily in 34 countries through Andrews McMeel Syndication. He wrote all of this in the third person. He would have preferred to be drawing.

On a given week, I do a daily comic strip, regular New Yorker and MAD Magazine cartoons, I do stand-up comedy shows all over the city, perform and voice act in TV commercials, and volunteer as the President of the National Cartoonists Society. If it sounds like a lot of work, it is. I do get a lot of questions as to how I fit it all in.

The short answer is: Good time management.

The longer answer is: I have a system that works around my brain, and subverts any tendencies to procrastinate—especially during periods of extreme willpower depletion.

One of the biggest productivity revelations I had in the last 15 years while working freelance, and trying to juggle a million different projects, was to work directly from a calendar, not a To-Do list.

763770cb6105f234ea089335e4c886a0

My old notepad of daily and weekly To-Do lists…

I worked from a To-Do list for a long time, using a page each day to cross items off. It felt good to run a line through things as I got them done, but sadly, I never really got as many done in a day as I should—or could have.

If you need to write down all of the things you need to do in a list to get them out of your head (especially before sleep on a Sunday night) then, by all means, do so. But, once they’re down on that list, start plugging them into your calendar to give you an actual idea of how much time you have to do them.

If you’re anything like me, you probably fall into the ‘dreamer’  category of time psychology. The dreamers are the ones who have poor ability to predict how long something will actually take, and show up late to things, miss deadlines, and generally end up having all your work snowball into Friday afternoon.

Here’s how I use a calendar to boost my productivity, along with some tips and tricks to help set you up for success.

Scheduling Dashboard Illustration task list tasks managment time scheduling plant schedule glasses calendar boy startup hotel website character happy illustration fun funny love cute

Scheduling Dashboard Illustration

by Sara Geci

Another illustration from the dashboard series showing our Scheduling App. Website : Softmogul

View on Dribbble

Trick #1: Copy & Paste

To remedy my old dreamer tendencies, I now make a habit of ensuring that on completion of a task, I adjust the calendar event to reflect the ‘actual’ time it took. For example, I may have allowed 30 minutes and it took an hour. I may have thought it would take an hour but it took 45 minutes.

I then copy and paste those similar or identical tasks that I’ve completed before when I’m scheduling for the week ahead. I usually do this on Sunday night. This gives me a realistic idea of how much time I actually have to get everything done, versus looking at a blank calendar. (Note: I’ve tried working from the freedom of a blank calendar… it’s not pretty.)

This gives me a realistic idea of how much time I actually have to get everything done, versus looking at a blank calendar.

If you have repeating tasks each week, as I do, you’ll be able to copy and paste entire series’ of repeating tasks that accurately reflect the time it takes to do them. For instance, I have to write comic strips, ink and color them, I have to sit and draw up my batch for the New Yorker each week, record an episode of the ITSIT  podcast and, lastly, I know I always have to go in from 11 am — 12:30 pm every Tuesday to pitch my batch.

These things are repeating items on my calendar, and I’ve blocked out the exact time it takes each time (including travel time if needed). There are different ways to catch which tasks you’re repeating and which one’s are going to fade into the distance.

Using a project management tool like Bonsai is one good way to do this—you can create tasks and link them to a specific project. Once that task is created, it’ll be on your account until you decide to take it off. It’s a simple and effective tool to help manage your calendar.

Actions document clipboard action symbol iconography icon save delete edit paste copy cut

Actions

by Marcus Kelman

Part of a new icon series. Follow me on Instagram or Twitter

View on Dribbble

Trick #2: Color code your calendar

To give you a clearer idea of the kind of work you’re going to be doing in a day, it can help to color code the kind of work that needs doing. You get a clear, concise 10,000ft zoom out view of exactly what kind of work you’ll be expecting to get done.

For instance, some work I do just needs me to be on my laptop, some needs me to be in my studio with my drawing equipment, and some things aren’t work-related at all, and need their own calendar—like going to the gym, stretching or making a medical appointment.

Tip #3: Know how long to block distractions

I use the Focusme app  on my phone to block websites I know I habitually go to when I’m procrastinating, and SelfControl.app for the Mac to similarly block websites and social media on my laptop until the job at hand is completed. These are timer-based apps, and I know from the calendar how long to set each one.

Reducing Digital Distractions files clean up trash declutter digital asana design line vector illustration

Reducing Digital Distractions

by Maya Ealey for Asana

An illustration for the Asana Blog focused on tips to for finding focus and reducing digital distractions. Read here https://blog.asana.com/2020/03/finding-focus-reducing-distractions/

View on Dribbble

Trick #4: Bundle similar jobs or ‘mindsets’

If you know you’ve got a bunch of admin tasks (emails, invoicing, Quickbooks, blog posts etc.) and you know you’ll basically use the same mindset and toolset for all of them, block those tasks together. If they won’t require the same amount of energy as, say, the really big project you have to start, leave them for later in the day when your energy is a bit lower.

If you need to move to a different desk for, say, drawing than you use for, say, writing emails, then bundle your drawing desk activities together, and bundle your emails desk activities together. I even have different color-coded calendars for the two kinds of tasks, to make it easier.

If they are high priority tasks, shift them to earlier in the day so you give them your full attention. Your energy and willpower wain throughout the day, so be sure to get your M.I.T.  done first thing, before anything else.

If you’re more focused and creative in the morning, schedule your creative tasks for then. If you’re more productive in the afternoon, switch to then.

Also, be aware of your own individual habits and energy patterns. If you’re more focused and creative in the morning, schedule your creative tasks for then. If you’re more productive in the afternoon, switch to then. Obviously, deadlines sometimes rob you of the luxury of scheduling things for your optimum times, but do this when you have the opportunity to.

If there are certain days of the week that you know you’re going to be more available to get certain kinds of things done, schedule all your admin tasks for that day, or all your creative things for that day.

For example: I do all my admin work on Mondays when I’m most focused and I’ve just had a relaxing Sunday. I do my best creative work on Tuesdays, so I block that out for drawing and other creative work. Wednesdays, I go back to the desk and do invoicing, book-keeping, answering snoozed emails, etc.

You can take a lot of admin work out of the picture using Bonsai. One of Bonsai’s perks is being able to automate paperwork— your proposals, contracts, and invoices. That way, you can spend Wednesdays (or whichever day is admin day) relaxing or doing what actually makes you passionate.

Back to work browser windows illustrator shapes colours apple whattodraw drawing ui clients emails working

Back to work

by Timo Kuilder

Back to work after being 2 weeks out of it

View on Dribbble

Trick #5: Having an end time forces you to get it done

I remember John Cleese talking about creativity  within confines. He and the Pythons used to write in 90-minute chunks so they knew they had a deadline. It kicked their brains into gear, knowing they didn’t have all day and night to get their work done. The same applies here—twofold:

  • You know you only have a certain amount of time to get the job done, be it from a self-imposed or externally-imposed deadline
  • You don’t sit around wondering what to do next because your calendar is telling you exactly what you should be doing and how long it should take. You don’t wonder “Should I be writing that blog post I’ve been meaning to write?” No. You put it in your calendar for Thursday. It’s scheduled. Do the thing you’re doing now.
  • Bonus upshot: Little to No procrastination.

Lastly, there is something known as Parkinson’s Law , which states that “work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion”. Basically, if you give yourself two weeks to finish a project, you’ll finish it in two weeks. If you give yourself a deadline of half the time, you’ll figure out how to complete it in that given timeline.

Deadline simple vector memphis style clock gob creative team deadlines time management

Deadline

by Julia Bar

Deadline, startup in business, creative team work. Tiny people organize time management, make planning and strategy. Memphis trendy vector concept for website and mobile, app, banner.

View on Dribbble

Setting your own deadlines is an invaluable skill to cultivate as a freelancer, and I’d encourage you to make it a regular practice.


Jason Chatfield About Jason Chatfield: 🇦🇺 NYC Cartoonist/Writer for @NewYorker and stand-up comic. Syndicated daily in 34 countries. President of The National Cartoonists Society. #BlockedByTrump


MORE PRODUCTIVITY RESOURCES

Find more Process stories on our blog Courtside. Have a suggestion? Contact stories@dribbble.com.

Previous
Next
Loading…