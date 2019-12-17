close
Shot by #<User:0x0000561bf25e4728>

Art by DKNG

Designing an album cover? Here are 4 tips from the experts

by Renee Fleck in Process
Dec 17, 2019

Share Copy

There’s a lot to consider when designing album cover art—from carefully selecting the right typography, to capturing the essence of a record’s sound using just the right combination of visuals.

So, what makes an album cover design stand-out from the rest? We asked the designers at DKNG—a design studio with a focus on the music and entertainment industry—to share their top album design tips for folks just getting started in this niche field. Use these tips as a guide to creating both thoughtful and effective cover art for the musicians you’re designing for.

For even more cover art inspiration, check out our recent Weekly Warm-Up, where we challenged graphic designers to redesign their favorite music album.

DKNG DKNG Established in 2005, DKNG is a design studio based in Los Angeles, California with a focus on the music and entertainment industries.

1. Think about versatility

Think about a range of sizes—album art appears on everything from billboards, social media, to the music app on your watch, so think about creating a design that’s iconic enough to work in small sizes, but with enough detail that it shines when reproduced in larger applications.

  1. Goaltender "Tame" texture simplistic circus lion illustration album cover album art
  2. 10x18 - No. 3 / Bus Gas / Amulets music album cover album art album draw drawing illustration
  3. The Recently Deceased - Album Cover haunted garage rock 60s vinyl design werewolf bar mitzvah bat vampire lips illustration spooky halloween music album cover the recently deceased
  4. 10X18 – 9. Twenty One Pilots, Trench twenty one pilots illustration line trench art album cover album music 10x18
  5. 10x18 — Mac Miller 10x18 type layout illustration abstract art music album art graphic design visual design
  6. Monarch album art album cover texture
    Shot Link

Row 1: Jordan Kabalka, Brett Stenson, Ben Stafford. Row 2: Maya Ealey, Justin Pervorse, Trent Walton.


2. Take advantage of creative packaging options

A lot of album artwork today is simply for a digital single. But if you have the opportunity to create a unique package for vinyl, get creative with it. And creative doesn’t need to be expensive—you could even screen print your own packaging and just have the vinyl itself commercially produced. There’s even a Grammy Award for best album packaging. Check out previous years’ winners and nominees for inspiration.

  1. The Dip Delivers lettering album record vinyl
  2. Amy Winehouse - Back to Black typography vector design vinyl retro vintage redesign illustration back to black amy winehouse album art album
  3. Bohemian Rhapsody vi colorful design hellions singer rock freddie mercury art bohemian rhapsody queen music vinyl
  4. 10x18: #8 Brandi Carlile - By The Way, I Forgive You 10x18 record satan devil hand snake cowboy rhinestones nudie suit western country americana album
  5. Qualia: New beginning [MMXVII] #Vinyl cover vinyl lable cover sound music vinylcover
  6. Entourloop • double LP edition vinyl album cover illustration

Row 1: dan gneiding, jackie sharayko, Sergey Semernyov for Melon D&D. Row 2: Amy Hood for Hoodzpah, Abyss.prod, Jean Mosambi.


3. Understand the artist’s brand aesthetic

Our biggest goal as the designers is to let the voice of the band or musical artist come through, rather than our own aesthetic. What visual style resonates most with the band and their fan base? Some artists we work with have their own style guide which can be super helpful in knowing what themes to focus on, and which themes to avoid, to make the album art truly their own.

  1. Arcade High signalnoise arcadehigh album music photoshop illustrator outrun vaporwave synthwave retrowave 1980s retro illustration design art
  2. Billy Bacci Album Art album cover album art collage design rva music richmond
  3. Soul Drive stickup kid cover album
  4. 10x19 Willie Nelson illustration lettering cover design record music country music country willie nelson cover art album art album
  5. Paul Simon's "Graceland" illustration album cover paul simon graceland
  6. Proper Dose gritty creature skull jordoco cyclops monster vinyl record albumart

Row 1: James White, Brent McCormick, Adam Ho. Row 2: Jennifer Hood for Hoodzpah, Eric R. Mortensen, Jordan Kabalka.


4. Listen to the music while you design

Even if it’s not your cup of tea, listening to the music of the artist while you design will help you determine the best look for their album art. Even if you think you have a solid opinion of what the sound and vibe is, listen again. You might be surprised to catch a specific lyric or sound that provides new inspiration.

  1. We Amplify Voices flat design logo kids nonprofit branding vector illustration music abstract album cover album art
  2. Tiger On The Run stickers mailer packaging album gold austin good time yee haw wscm country music promo design typography cowboy texas tiger illustration music
    Shot Link
  3. Cedar House Album Artwork direction art typography artwork album
  4. Experimenting #169 abstract cd lp ep music design cover experiment sleeve vinyl art album
  5. #9: Big Thief - Capacity wavvy texture pattern music illustration fun design color branding art album artwork abstract
  6. 10x18 — #2: Little Dark Age by MGMT 10x18

Row 1: Ben Howes, Bryan Butler, J.D. Reeves. Row 2: Edwin Carl Capalla, Justin Rands, Eric R. Mortensen.

We hope you enjoyed these design tips in addition to the album title art inspiration! Thanks so much to DKNG for sharing their insights with us. Now that you know how to design a great album cover yourself, we challenge you to try your hand at redesigning an existing one. Whether it be a new album or an old favorite, we’d love to see what you come up with on Dribbble.

Want to keep up with DKNG? Find them on Dribbble and at dkngstudios.com.

Find more Process stories on our blog Courtside. Have a suggestion? Contact stories@dribbble.com.

Previous
Next
Loading…