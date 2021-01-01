  1. NFC card interaction ios interaction ui framer animation ux crypto payment card nfc video
    Shot Link
    View NFC card interaction
    NFC card interaction
  2. Status Design crypto status scroll animation landing website
    Shot Link
    View Status Design
    Status Design
  3. Introducing Status Hardwallet landing crypto website
    View Introducing Status Hardwallet
    Introducing Status Hardwallet
  4. Status Wallet cryptocurrency crypto wallet ios ui animation framer
    Shot Link
    View Status Wallet
    Status Wallet
  5. Status contribution page website web landing
    View Status contribution page
    Status contribution page
  6. New website for Status app status product landing website site
    View New website for Status
    New website for Status
  7. Status logo 2.0 icon status logo
    View Status logo 2.0
    Status logo 2.0
Loading more…