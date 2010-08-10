My Dribbble Rules

[begin_satire]

Henceforth: I am instating a few new Dribbble rules for my shots. They're easy to follow. Keep to the rules and we'll all get along just fine. (See above)

Note: This design is final. It has already been approved by the client (myself). It is perfect and cannot be improved upon. Do not, under any circumstances, rebound this.

[/end_satire]

———

Update:

That this was meant to be a parody of:

1. http://drbl.in/qaA

2. http://drbl.in/qiX

3. http://drbl.in/qsO

I actually don't have any "personal rules" for how others should use Dribbble. I don't care. Which is why it struck me as funny when someone instituted any rules beyond the general public forum rule: "be nice."