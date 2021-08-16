🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Ready for your weekly design prompt? In this Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up, your challenge is to illustrate a peaceful landscape scene.
Whether it be snow-capped mountains, a serene beach, or a desert oasis, choose a peaceful scene that inspires you. You have full creative freedom!
We can't wait to see what you create.
Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!
Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before August 23 to participate in this week’s prompt!
Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!