Illustrate a peaceful landscape scene.

by Dribbble on Aug 16, 2021

Dribbblers!


Ready for your weekly design prompt? In this Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up, your challenge is to illustrate a peaceful landscape scene.


Whether it be snow-capped mountains, a serene beach, or a desert oasis, choose a peaceful scene that inspires you. You have full creative freedom!


We can't wait to see what you create.

How to participate

1

Design

Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!

2

Rebound

Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before August 23 to participate in this week’s prompt!

3

Explore

Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!

