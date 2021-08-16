Amanda

Twilight Mountains

Twilight Mountains mountains digital art landscape night twilight dusk moon stars illustration vector illustrator graphic design adobe illustrator
Took the opportunity to try the 'pucker' effect for the stars for the first time after learning about it in a tutorial and used Gaussian blur to add a glowing effect to the stars and moon.

Happy to hear any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Rebound of
Illustrate a peaceful landscape scene.
By Dribbble
