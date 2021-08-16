Clef D'Souza

Only Yesterday

Only Yesterday 3dart architecture city buildings landscape oman blender3d illustration dribbbleweeklywarmup digital design
This is a render of the home I grew up in. It feels like only yesterday I was waiting to leave that house, but now I miss it more than ever.

