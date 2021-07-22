University - Peer review platform

Esta es una plataforma que permite realizar revisiones por pares entre estudiantes y profesores, ayudando a aumentar el rendimiento y conocimiento del trabajo en equipo.

This is a platform to make peer reviews between students and teachers, helping to grow the performance and knowledge in teamwork.

• El problema:

Es la temporada de exámenes finales, los estudiantes tienen muchos trabajos y exámenes por realizar y los profesores tienen el tiempo completamente ocupado para actualizar notas, dejar comentarios sobre los trabajos y hacerle saber a los estudiantes cómo les fue en cada uno de ellos. Así que la universidad, luego de tener varias reuniones, se les ocurrió ayudar a todas las personas implicadas a hacer mucho más fácil su proceso y por qué no, apoyarse en una herramienta virtual para hacerlo.

• The problem:

It’s final test season, students have lots of work and tests to do and teachers have their time really full to update grades, comments and let all students know how their test went. So,

the University, after several meetings to discuss this situation, they thought to help every person involved to make this process easier and why not, supported in a virtual tool.

• La solución:

Una plataforma en la cual cada usuario puede ingresar a su cuenta, cargar sus trabajos, realizar sus exámenes y revisar cuáles tiene pendiente por entregar, revisar, actualizar, entre otros. Adicionalmente, un dashboard en el que pueda tener porcentajes de avance, notificaciones y demás datos importantes relacionados a su rendimiento.

• The solution:

A platform in which each user can login to the account, upload their works, make their tests and check which one is pening to delivery, review, update, among other actions. Additionally, a dashboard screen in which they can watch their advance percentage, notifications and other important data information related to their performance.

• Usuarios:

Luego de una sesión con el cliente y las personas del equipo para realizar el análisis inicial de los requerimientos del proyecto, llegamos a la conclusión de que las personas involucradas serían los profesores y los alumnos. Luego de realizar entrevistas a tres personas de cada rol, encontramos la necesidad de crear varios perfiles dentro de la plataforma de los que hablaré más adelante.

• Users:

After a session with the stakeholder and some people of our team to make the initial analysis of the requirements for the project, we concluded that people involved will be students and teachers. Then, I interviewed three persons of each role, and we found the necessity to create different profiles into the platform. I will talk about them later.

• Perfiles:

- Estudiante general: Tiene acceso a las acciones relacionadas con sus trabajos propios, actualizaciones de estados, realizar revisiones a compañeros, agregar comentarios, entre otros. Pero no puede eliminar, acceder o adjuntar archivos a proyectos que no sean propios.

- Monitor de la clase (admin): Puede realizar todas las tareas de un estudiante general, y adicionalmente realizar comentarios y estar al tanto de las actividades de los estudiantes o profesores relacionados con las materias en las que él sea el monitor. No puede acceder a perfiles externos ni realizar actividades sobre ellos.

- Profesor (admin): Este perfil tiene acceso a casi todas las acciones de la plataforma, sin embargo solo puede proporcionar permisos relacionados con su materia y administrar los estudiantes que están en ella. Puede realizar comentarios globales para todos los estudiantes, generar notificaciones, recordatorios, entre otros. El perfil profesor puede crear nuevos módulos, cursos, exámenes y demás items necesarios relacionados a su materia.

- Super admin: Como su nombre lo indica, el perfil de super administrador puede tener el control total de la aplicación, otorgar permisos o crear nuevos. Realizar depuraciones del sistema, actualizar notas de todos los estudiantes y profesores existentes en la base de datos. Puede crear nuevas materias, módulos, registros en el sistema o cualquier actividad requerida para el manejo global de la plataforma.

• Profiles:

- General student: They have access to all actions related with their own works, status updates, making peer reviews, adding comments, among others. But they can’t delete, acces or upload files to other people's projects .

- Subject leader (admin): The subject leader can access all student’s subjects and in addition, they can make comments and be aware of all students or teachers activities related to subjects in which they are subject leaders. They can’t access external profiles or do any activities for them.

- Teacher (Super admin): This profile has access to almost all actions in the platform, however, they can only give permissions related to their subject and admin the students of them. They can make global comments, generate notifications, reminders, etc. The teacher profile can create new modules, courses, tests and other items of their subject.

- Super admin: As the name suggests, this profile has entire control of the platforme, gives permissions or creates new ones. He can make system refinements, update grades of all students and teachers created on the database. He can create new subjects, modules, profiles or any required activity to the global management of the platform.