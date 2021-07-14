Substack logo redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As a part of my redesign of the homepage of Substack I also reconsidered the logo's glyph and wordmark:
• The seeming squareness of the bookmark looks easily toppled, and its thinness is imbalanced with the wordmark. Rounding this out makes it feel less piercing
• The width of the glyph and the letters are close previously, but not close enough to match
• In terms of proximity, the glyph was too close to the wordmark, leaving little breathing room
• As much as it's ridiculous that serifs are a "trend" now, it just makes zero sense to have this harsh tech sans representing a company that is focused on writing