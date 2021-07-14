Substack logo redesign

As a part of my redesign of the homepage of Substack I also reconsidered the logo's glyph and wordmark:

• The seeming squareness of the bookmark looks easily toppled, and its thinness is imbalanced with the wordmark. Rounding this out makes it feel less piercing

• The width of the glyph and the letters are close previously, but not close enough to match

• In terms of proximity, the glyph was too close to the wordmark, leaving little breathing room

• As much as it's ridiculous that serifs are a "trend" now, it just makes zero sense to have this harsh tech sans representing a company that is focused on writing