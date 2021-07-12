Substack redesign

Substack has been all the rage among the VC class. An opportunity for big names to "Go Pro," while being remarkably insulated from the normal mob attacks and character assassination that comes with speaking semi-transparently in public.

Being that Substack is ultimately meant to be a broadly-appealing platform, and it's been around long enough, the design of the landing page deserves to get some attention to detail such that it appears to be related to writing, rather than a generic tech property.

I set out to give the page some life in this redesign—among other things like making the components all coherent and thematically aligned—improved colors, improved logo, more legible type, and bolder decisions all around.

See the @2x