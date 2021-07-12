Substack redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Substack has been all the rage among the VC class. An opportunity for big names to "Go Pro," while being remarkably insulated from the normal mob attacks and character assassination that comes with speaking semi-transparently in public.
Being that Substack is ultimately meant to be a broadly-appealing platform, and it's been around long enough, the design of the landing page deserves to get some attention to detail such that it appears to be related to writing, rather than a generic tech property.
I set out to give the page some life in this redesign—among other things like making the components all coherent and thematically aligned—improved colors, improved logo, more legible type, and bolder decisions all around.
See the @2x
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.