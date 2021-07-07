Brand Style Guide for Startup Mentorship App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Another installment of our Heroic Rhino branding project.
This particular piece is dedicated to the rules of application we provide for each logo we design.
Follow us on Behance.
We're open for a new project ✌️, Contact us.