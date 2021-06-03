Branding for a Business Mentorship App

Trending designs to inspire you
Heroic Rhino is a Copenhagen-based startup accelerator company with global intentions. But more importantly for us, this is disruption at its finest. Everything about Heroic Rhino is different: the name, the idea, the way they run business, and the impact the app will be making. In the identity, we wanted to reflect as much of the unrestrained energy driving the project and solidity of the founders' vision while also making it different and notable.
