Business advisors website

🤩In order to make the platform more appealing to all parties, we have been working on the interface. People who want to sell a business need to indicate the turnover of the business, its profitability, and payback. In turn, people who want to buy a business are also interested in these numbers.

📁The business cards were designed, but the major goal was to demonstrate that everything was true and doable on the basis of this platform. Make it easier for consumers to collect all of these documents as well.

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design