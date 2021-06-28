Marketplace

👨‍💻Several personas from various target audiences were formed for this project. The first target audience is the agents themselves, while the second is the business owners. To sell a firm, you'll need to prepare a variety of paperwork and, in theory, know how to sell it.

📝For this, an entire platform was built, which included a blog, a number of different articles outlining the purchasing/selling procedure, and was also centered on this site.

😍Share your impressions about this shot in the comments section. And if you like the shot, please let us know by pressing ❤️

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design