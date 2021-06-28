Marketplace

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👨💻Several personas from various target audiences were formed for this project. The first target audience is the agents themselves, while the second is the business owners. To sell a firm, you'll need to prepare a variety of paperwork and, in theory, know how to sell it.
📝For this, an entire platform was built, which included a blog, a number of different articles outlining the purchasing/selling procedure, and was also centered on this site.
😍Share your impressions about this shot in the comments section. And if you like the shot, please let us know by pressing ❤️
👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook
📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design